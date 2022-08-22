Skip to main content
Travel Guide: 4 Toronto Airbnbs When You're Visiting for a Music Festival or Concert

Whether you’re coming out for Veld Music Festival, Rolling Loud, North By Northeast, or seeing your favorite DJ, keep these Airbnbs in mind.

So you’re going to Toronto to see some epic music. You have your tickets, rave outfits and flights secured, but where are you going to rest in-between all the music? 

Thankfully, Toronto is an awesome city and there’s plenty of great spots to lay your head down at night. As the largest city in Canada representing over 200 distinct ethnic origins, there’s no shortage of Airbnbs to book when visiting for your next festival or concert.

Whether you’re coming out for Veld Music Festival, Rolling Loud, North By Northeast, or seeing your favorite producer throw down, we have you covered with top five picks of Airbnbs to book for your next Toronto live music experience. 

1) Upscale condo in the clouds at CN Tower

If you’re going out for a night on the city, consider this executive-style condo. You’ll enjoy the best unobstructed views of the skyline and lake from the floor-to-ceiling windows of this unit located in the famous CN Tower in the heart of Toronto.

This modern and cozy space can host up to three people, offering one private bedroom with a queen bed and a single day bed in the study. To book, click here.

Toronto Airbnb

Upscale condo at CN Tower.

2) Luxury 1,000-square foot condo at Scotiabank Arena

If you want to be in the center of all the buzzing action of the city, look no further. This two-bedroom, two-bath corner condo is located in Maple Leafs Square with direct access to Longos supermarket, Union Station, GO bus terminals, Scotiabank Arena and endless restaurants and bars.

The space boasts floor-to-ceiling windows for exceptional views of the city, CN Tower and lake. Add its open concept kitchen, free parking, hot tub, and skyline balcony and you’ll be set for your next music adventure in Toronto. To book, click here.

