10 Can't-Miss Performances at Ultra Music Festival 2022

With seemingly endless options at hand, scheduling a day at Ultra Music Festival is no small task.

Luckily, you can't go wrong within one of dance music's biggest arenas. We're on the cusp of festival season reaching full swing, and electronic music artists are pulling out all the stops in order to make an early and impactful impression.

To help kickstart your planning, we're highlighting 10 artists who are sure to make a huge impact at Ultra 2022.

Nitepunk

It's safe to say Nitepunk is one of bass music's most refreshing faces. The producer's unique brand of frenetic breakbeat and pummeling trap has made him a favorite among headbangers in the electronic scene. Nitepunk has been paying his dues in the studio, but 2021 was really the start of him proving himself on what should be a tenured run on the festival circuit for years to come.

Madeon

Reviews of Madeon's "Good Faith Forever" tour have been overwhelmingly positive, and it's easy to see why. With cutting-edge production and meticulously curated visuals, the scale of Madeon's performances is hard to match. His "Good Faith Forever" show is his holistic artistic vision coming to life—an experience he refers to as a summation of his "life's work."

SVDDEN DEATH Presents VOYD

VOYD sets are known to be totally unpredictable, but that in itself makes them special. From executing crazy stunts—like levitating above the stage—to composing full sets consisting of IDs never heard before, SVDDEN DEATH knows how to keep fans guessing. The Miami debut of VOYD is a timely reminder to expect the unexpected.

Mija B2B GG Magree

There's an art to creating a memorable back-to-back set, and chemistry is certainly a key ingredient. As best friends, roommates and frequent collaborators, Mija and GG Magree have it in spades. You can't help but appreciate the lovable, chaotic energy of these two when they're feeding off each other—and we expect the UMF audience will be there to eat it up.

Vintage Culture B2B Claptone

It's a rare occasion when the enigmatic Claptone decides to play a back-to-back set. In fact, the masked producer admitted that this set at Ultra will only be his second ever. We don't think he could have found a better counterpart in Vintage Culture. Both artists are defining the present moment in melodic deep house, and their collaborative performance is sure to be one-of-a-kind.

OOKAY

It goes without saying that artists are going to be dropping their latest and greatest records en masse at Ultra 2022. However, Ookay is taking things to another level by utilizing his slot to premiere his upcoming album in full. Ookay's set will be the first time fans can catch the sights and sounds of what's sure to be an exciting new chapter for the versatile singer-songwriter and dance music producer.

Pendulum

Pendulum, dance music's most notable switchblade artists, are returning for a proper set at Ultra. It's their first since 2016 and it's an unquestioned highlight on the fest's expansive 2022 lineup.

Amelie Lens

Ultra's Resistance stage has become fertile ground for showcasing the best in techno and house music—and Amelie Lens is no stranger to the spotlight. The Belgian superstar has been a champion of the underground and there's no better example than her Raver's Heart EP. For fans looking to dive down the rabbit hole of techno's darkest flavors, including trunk-thumping kicks and acid-tinged synths, Lens' set is a must.

SOFI TUKKER

“Try to be your favourite artist. When you do that, you have to trust that other people will love it too,” SOFI TUKKER's Tucker Halpern said. It's certainly sage advice from one-half of the superstar dance music duo, who have demonstrated time and again that their inventive brand of house music has the chops to take them the distance.

Ultra Music

Tiësto

With a banner year in the backdrop, all attention is on Tiësto and what exactly the iconic aritst has coming up next. His meteoric singles "The Business" and "The Motto" have become mainstays of commercial radio, and with a summer album on the docket for 2022, there's no telling what Tiësto has up his sleeve. But we have a feeling it's going to be worth the wait.

