Vini Vici, Mariana BO, Henry Fong, More to Perform at 1001Tracklists Virtual Festival 3.0

1001Tracklists today announced the final 1001Tracklists Virtual Festival, which will kick off next Thursday, June 25th, and conclude on Saturday, June 27th. The series began back in April around the beginning of the stay-at-home ordinances instated due to COVID-19, with the mission to bring the rave into your living room. Since then, they've accomplished their goal two times over and are back to wrap up the series with an epic three-day lineup.

Version 3.0 comes in partnership with EDM.com and will feature video sets from the homes of a diverse range of artists, which you can tune into via 1001Tracklists' official Twitch channel. Get ready to dance the night away to performances by Afro Bros, Florian Picasso, Henry Fong, Broz Rodriguez, F4ST, Le Twins, Mariana BO, Jonathan Ulysses, Lisa Lashes, and more. G-House maven BIJOU also shared that he will be showcasing new music during the livestream, making his set one you will not want to miss. What makes the lineup so special, though, is that in its totality, half of it consists of women and people of color. With lockdowns slowly coming to an end in many locations, it's time to have one last quarantine house party for good measure.

You can RSVP for 1001Tracklists Virtual Festival here and check out the full lineup below.

Thursday, June 25th

AAZAR

AFRO BROS

BIJOU

FLORIAN PICASSO

GOING DEEPER

HENRY FONG

HUGEL

JOEL CORRY

KANDY

LAMMER

MATRODA

OFENBACH

PAZ

SHIFT K3Y

VINI VICI

VOLAC

Friday, June 26th

BROZ RODRIGUEZ

CATO ANAYA

DUBDOGZ

ERICK T

F4ST

FELGUK

FER ALMEIDA

FTAMPA

KVSH

LE TWINS

LEANDRO DA SILVA

LIU

MARIANA BO

MOSKA

TOM & COLLINS

Saturday, June 27th - Presented by Judgement

ENDOR

JONATHAN ULYSSES

JUDGE JULES

KISSY SELL OUT

LISA LASHES

WH0

FOLLOW 1001TRACKLISTS:

Facebook: facebook.com/1001tracklists/

Twitter: twitter.com/1001tracklists

Instagram: instagram.com/1001tracklists/