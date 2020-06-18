Vini Vici, Mariana BO, Henry Fong, More to Perform at 1001Tracklists Virtual Festival 3.0

1001Tracklists today announced the final 1001Tracklists Virtual Festival, which will kick off next Thursday, June 25th, and conclude on Saturday, June 27th. The series began back in April around the beginning of the stay-at-home ordinances instated due to COVID-19, with the mission to bring the rave into your living room. Since then, they've accomplished their goal two times over and are back to wrap up the series with an epic three-day lineup.
Version 3.0 comes in partnership with EDM.com and will feature video sets from the homes of a diverse range of artists, which you can tune into via 1001Tracklists' official Twitch channel. Get ready to dance the night away to performances by Afro Bros, Florian Picasso, Henry Fong, Broz Rodriguez, F4ST, Le Twins, Mariana BO, Jonathan Ulysses, Lisa Lashes, and more. G-House maven BIJOU also shared that he will be showcasing new music during the livestream, making his set one you will not want to miss. What makes the lineup so special, though, is that in its totality, half of it consists of women and people of color. With lockdowns slowly coming to an end in many locations, it's time to have one last quarantine house party for good measure.
You can RSVP for 1001Tracklists Virtual Festival here and check out the full lineup below.
Thursday, June 25th
AAZAR
AFRO BROS
BIJOU
FLORIAN PICASSO
GOING DEEPER
HENRY FONG
HUGEL
JOEL CORRY
KANDY
LAMMER
MATRODA
OFENBACH
PAZ
SHIFT K3Y
VINI VICI
VOLAC
Friday, June 26th
BROZ RODRIGUEZ
CATO ANAYA
DUBDOGZ
ERICK T
F4ST
FELGUK
FER ALMEIDA
FTAMPA
KVSH
LE TWINS
LEANDRO DA SILVA
LIU
MARIANA BO
MOSKA
TOM & COLLINS
Saturday, June 27th - Presented by Judgement
ENDOR
JONATHAN ULYSSES
JUDGE JULES
KISSY SELL OUT
LISA LASHES
WH0
FOLLOW 1001TRACKLISTS:
Facebook: facebook.com/1001tracklists/
Twitter: twitter.com/1001tracklists
Instagram: instagram.com/1001tracklists/