15 Photos From Gorgon City's Dazzling "REALM" Open Air Performance In Los Angeles

Following their wildly successful REALM Brooklyn Mirage show in New York this May, Gorgon City took over the Shrine in L.A. and put on another spectacular performance July 8th.

Just like the Brooklyn Mirage show, this one traded the dark club interior for an open air experience outside of the Shrine Expo Hall. Combined with a stellar lineup of opening acts, this made "REALM" feel more like a small festival than a standard weekend concert. The stage featured towering pyrotechnic displays that lit up the night sky, jetted pillars of smoke and rhythmic lights beaming off the crowd below.

Local Los Angeles staple Matt Black and surging house music artist Nala, the latter of whom is featured on many a festival lineup this year, respectively opened the night and made the crowd effortlessly groove along to their beats. Tech house kings Walker & Royce, who in 2021 launched their own record label Rules Don't Apply, performed right before Gorgon City, dominating the stage with a typically energetic and wonky set.

And of course, Gorgon City themselves were the crown jewel of the night as they brought music from their REALM EP and their most recent album, Olympia, to life in dazzling fashion. The magnetic pull of their newer music was palpable, and fans simply couldn't fans resist singing along to mixes of the duo's classics like "Imagination" and "Ready for Your Love."

Check out photos from the "REALM" Los Angeles show below. If you missed out, you can catch Gorgon City at their weekly Amnesia Ibiza residency this summer as well as at festivals like Annie Mac’s Lost & Found in Malta, Parklife or Glastonbury in the U.K., ARC Music Festival in Chicago and Portola in San Francisco.

