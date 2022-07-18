Skip to main content
15 Photos From Gorgon City's Dazzling "REALM" Open Air Performance In Los Angeles

15 Photos From Gorgon City's Dazzling "REALM" Open Air Performance In Los Angeles

Another night, another spectacular performance from the renowned U.K. house music duo.

Universal Music Group

Another night, another spectacular performance from the renowned U.K. house music duo.

Following their wildly successful REALM Brooklyn Mirage show in New York this May, Gorgon City took over the Shrine in L.A. and put on another spectacular performance July 8th.

Just like the Brooklyn Mirage show, this one traded the dark club interior for an open air experience outside of the Shrine Expo Hall. Combined with a stellar lineup of opening acts, this made "REALM" feel more like a small festival than a standard weekend concert. The stage featured towering pyrotechnic displays that lit up the night sky, jetted pillars of smoke and rhythmic lights beaming off the crowd below. 

Local Los Angeles staple Matt Black and surging house music artist Nala, the latter of whom is featured on many a festival lineup this year, respectively opened the night and made the crowd effortlessly groove along to their beats. Tech house kings Walker & Royce, who in 2021 launched their own record label Rules Don't Apply, performed right before Gorgon City, dominating the stage with a typically energetic and wonky set.

And of course, Gorgon City themselves were the crown jewel of the night as they brought music from their REALM EP and their most recent album, Olympia, to life in dazzling fashion. The magnetic pull of their newer music was palpable, and fans simply couldn't fans resist singing along to mixes of the duo's classics like "Imagination" and "Ready for Your Love."

Check out photos from the "REALM" Los Angeles show below. If you missed out, you can catch Gorgon City at their weekly Amnesia Ibiza residency this summer as well as at festivals like Annie Mac’s Lost & Found in Malta, Parklife or Glastonbury in the U.K., ARC Music Festival in Chicago and Portola in San Francisco.

Gorgon-City-1
Gorgon-City-3
gorgon city
Gorgon-City-12
Gorgon-City-4
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

gorgon city
EVENTS

15 Photos From Gorgon City's Dazzling "REALM" Open Air Performance In Los Angeles

Another night, another spectacular performance from the renowned U.K. house music duo.

By Tessa Frey12 seconds ago
shambhala
EVENTS

Giveaway: Win Tickets to Shambhala 2022 and Free VitaPLUR, the World's First "Rave Supplement Gum"

Enter now for a chance to win two passes to Shambhala 2022.

By EDM.com Staff1 hour ago
eric prydz holo tomorrowland
EVENTS

Watch Footage From Eric Prydz's Mind-Bending "HOLO" Production at Tomorrowland 2022

Prydz and his team once again proved their staying power as one of the electronic music industry's leading live production architects.

By Jason Heffler2 hours ago
Gorgon-City-6
Gorgon-City-2
Gorgon-City-7
Gorgon-City-10
Gorgon-City-8
Gorgon-City-11
Gorgon-City-15
Gorgon-City-9
Gorgon-City-13
Gorgon-City-14

FOLLOW GORGON CITY:

Facebook: facebook.com/gorgoncity
Twitter: twitter.com/gorgoncity
Instagram: instagram.com/gorgoncity
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ggiJ7a

Related

Gorgon City Press Image - Photo Credit_ Will Robson Scott
MUSIC RELEASES

Gorgon City Drops New Must-Listen EP, "Realm"

Realm is a bass-heavy and dance-forward compilation that sounds like it was created to get a crowd moving.

Gorgon City
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Gorgon City Evolve in Third Album, "Olympia"

Gorgon City demonstrate a new playfulness in their work and artistic growth while staying true to their roots.

Polo & Pan
EVENTS

Polo & Pan Bring Their Psychedelic Kingdom of Color to Los Angeles: Photos

The two French showmen shut down Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall this February for a sold-out celebration of their 2021 album, "Cyclorama."

Color photo of Gorgon City standing in a dilapidated building.
NEWS

Gorgon City Announce Residency at KAOS in Las Vegas

The U.K. duo are the latest EDM act to call the superclub home.

Gorgon City
EVENTS

Gorgon City Announces 2021 "Olympia" Tour Dates

Fans can sign up for pre-sale tickets now.

zeds dead
EVENTS

Zeds Dead, DROELOE, More to Perform at Los Angeles' "Deadbeats: The Revival" Tour Stop

The show marks the first time a Deadbeats event has ever been held in the City of Angels.

madeon
EVENTS

Madeon Announces Rare Surprise Performance in Los Angeles

Madeon will return to the location of his first-ever LA show for an intimate performance.

Defected Croatia
EVENTS

Armand Van Helden, Gorgon City, More to Perform Defected Croatia 2021

Defected returns to the beautiful shores of Croatia this summer.