Light at the End of the Tunnel: 15 EDM Shows to Look Forward to in 2021

2020 has been—for lack of a better term—a dumpster fire. It's been a miserable year, marred by an unrelenting virus that continues to suck the soul out of the live music scene like a Dementor.

However, myriad concerts and festivals have already been announced for 2021, serving as a light at the end of a tunnel that seemed bleakly boundless following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. While these shows are not set in stone due to the uncertainty of the virus' impact and the mercurial safety ordinances instated by the government, fans can certainly hold out hope.

Here are 15 EDM shows to look forward to in 2021, courtesy of the EDM.com staff.

March 27: Chase & Status (DJ Set) at Victoria Warehouse

Dimension, My Nu Leng, Notion, and Bou round out an absolutely massive lineup—headlined by Chase & Status—that will showcase sounds from the entire spectrum of jungle and drum & bass, in an expertly selected setting. Worth a trip across the pond, and right next to Old Trafford.

Find out more here.

April 22: Kaskade at Meow Wolf

Electronic dance music veteran Kaskade is set to descend on New Mexico in April 2021 for a coveted set at one of Meow Wolf. One of the nation's most extraordinary music destinations, the Santa Fe venue has grown from a quirky arts collective into a bona fide cultural phenomenon, and offers an ineffable concert experience.

Find out more here.

May 15: Jade Cicada at The Caverns

It doesn’t get more underground than listening to alt-bass music in a subterranean cavern. Jade Cicada is set to play host to an eclectic bass billing featuring Koan Sound, Supersillyus, and Foxtail next May at The Caverns, a world-renowned Tennessee concert destination and magical underground cave system that will be amplified by project mapping from visual artists Datagrama and The Void.

Find out more here.

May 29—31: Movement Electronic Music Festival

Nothing beats the vibe of the underground style dance extravaganza in Motor City. With its eclectic lineup featuring the likes of Richie Hawtin, TOKiMONSTA, Maceo Plex, LTJ Bukem, and Goldie, among others, and its incredible location, the 2021 edition of Movement is sure to be nothing short of extraordinary.

Find out more here.

June 18—19: Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge

The Gorge Amphitheater is one of the most stunning venues on the planet and many dance music fans are itching to get back out there. Insomniac is well known for their high-quality events and the brand's return to the PNW is one of their most highly anticipated.

Find out more here.

June 18—20: EDC Portugal

Insomniac continues to push their flagship event, Electric Daisy Carnival to new locations, allowing more and more of the world to experience the wonders of the electric sky. Furthering their reach in the European market, the picturesque beaches of Portugal will call EDC home in 2021, combining the magic of the one-of-a-kind fest with the mystical beaches of the North Atlantic.

Find out more here.

July 2—3: DeadRocks VII

Zeds Dead will be touching down at the world-renowned Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado next summer. The duo, who are known for their heavy-hitting bass and slew of iconic dance tracks, are back to reignite the flames of dance music hearts after a long and rough year without live music.

Find out more here.

July 7—11: Airbeat One

With more than 15 successful editions to date, Airbeat One is one of the most popular European electronic music festivals. The fest's 2021 edition in Neustadt-Glewe, Germanywill be headlined by the likes of Marshmello, David Guetta, NERVO, Steve Aoki, Don Diablo, and many more.

Find out more here.

July 20: Lindsey Stirling at Microsoft Theater

Lindsey Stirling is already an all-around badass. And with live shows having been gone for so long, there's no doubt that she will shred every last string on her violin to welcome everyone back.

Find out more here.

July 23—24: STS9 at Red Rocks

Known for their lasers, psychedelic sounds and improvised instrumentation, STS9's Red Rocks run will be colorful, groovy and energetic, all resonating and reflecting off the sloped walls of one of the country's most iconic venues. Their 2021 show theme is "Sky World," dedicated to connecting with the stars and manifesting a more positive future for the world. Talk about the perfect post-2020 mindset.

Find out more here.

July 23—26: Shambhala Music Festival

The 23rd annual Shambhala Music Festival is one of the most unique in the nation. It’s called the “Farmily” for a reason, and one of the top festivals to look forward to being reunited at.

Find out more here.

August 26: Pendulum at Creamfields

When planning their comeback tour, Creamfields was among the first dates Pendulum secured on their schedule. With new music having recently arrived from the iconic group for the first time in a decade, and more due imminently, this is set to be a triumphant return fans won't want to miss. The group has been a staple of Creamfields over the years, and they won't hesitate to pull out all the stops while showcasing the full potential of their new "TRINITY" live show concept.

Find out more here.

September 2—5: Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

The 2021 return of Bonnaroo will be the 20th anniversary of the beloved Manchester, Tennessee music and arts festival. The experience is one-of-a-kind, featuring a serene dose of southern hospitality in the middle of a beautiful 700-acre farm landscape. No matter what type of music you enjoy, you will find something here for you. It's the perfect balance of big festival amenities with an unpretentious flair.

Find out more here.

September 3—5: Electric Zoo

Featuring TESTPILOT (deadmau5's techno alias), Tiësto, Illenium, Zeds Dead, and Alesso, New York's premier music festival has put together a stellar lineup for its 2021 edition. From trance and techno to dubstep and future bass, there's something for everyone, and no better place to celebrate than in the City That Never Sleeps.

Find out more here.

September 24—26: Lost Lands

After improving nearly every aspect of Lost Lands in their third outing last year, Excision's meteoric celebration of bass music will surely break out of extinction with a thunderous roar. With an extra year to organize and a shiny new record label under his belt, Excision's grand creation will surely cement itself as the bass music event of the year.

Find out more here.