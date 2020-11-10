DMC World DJ Championship Finals Announced for Later This Month

The world's most skilled turntablists are currently battling it out for top honors at the DMC World Championships. The longtime Technics-sponsored event is going virtual for its 35th edition, which is currently seeing sixteen finalists compete for a coveted spot among the chosen final ten DJs.

The competition's two previous world champions will both be automatically eligible for the final round of competition. DJ Skillz of France is a back-to-back champion of the DMC World Final, and a whopping six-time DMC France champion. Meanwhile, Japan's DJ Matsunaga claimed the crown at the 2019 DMC Battle For World Supremacy event.

The remaining contending DJs have released their sets as they vie to make it through the world eliminations round for a spot in the finals. Time is of the essence, however, as the performers only have two minutes to make a smashing impression. Those successful will move on to a longer format of six minutes in the final round.

DMC World Championship Schedule

On November 16th, the final DJs will be announced. That will determine who ultimately makes the livestreamed event finale, set to take place at 6PM on November 27th. The DMC World Champion will finally be crowned on December 4th.

Catch all the competitive finals action on the DMC official website.