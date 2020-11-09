Kaytranada, Tycho, More to Perform at 2020 Virtual Adult Swim Festival: See the Full Lineup

They join dance music icon Robyn, who was previously confirmed as a headliner along with Run the Jewels.
As the live music industry continues its manic spiral into the virtual concert space thanks to the impact of COVID-19, the prospect of physical shows remains dubious. Ergo, the 2020 edition of Adult Swim's annual music festival will be a virtual affair, and organizers have shared the event's sensational musical lineup.

Joining dance music icon Robyn, who was previously announced as one of the festival's headliners, are Kaytranada, TychoThundercat, Loraine JamesMt. JoyRico NastyJ.I.D, and more. The fest also promises exclusive streams with talent from Rick and Morty and The Eric Andre Show, among other popular Adult Swim titles. Fans can expect comedy segments, panels, and meet-and-greets, and brand new merchandise drops.

Fans of hip-hop super duo Run the Jewels, who were also confirmed as headliners back in October, are also in for a treat. The digital fest is set to feature the exclusive world premiere of the "Run The Jewels x Cyberpunk 2077" music video. You can check out the trailer here.

The free two-day Adult Swim Festival is slated for this Friday, November 13th and Saturday, November 14th. Fans can tune in via the television network’s YouTube channel.

Find out more information about the event here.

