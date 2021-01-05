2021 Grammy Awards Ceremony Postponed Due to COVID-19 Concerns

2021 Grammy Awards Ceremony Postponed Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Sources say that organizers are now angling for a rescheduled date of March 21st, 2021.
Author:
Publish date:

GRAMMY.com

The 2021 Grammy Awards have been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a report by Rolling Stone

The Los Angeles Times reports that the Recording Academy has pushed the Grammys to March 21st, 2021. Considering the impact of the virus prior to the announcement, organizers were already planning a restricted and socially distanced show, devoid of an audience and only open to presenters and performers. However, as the state of California struggles to mitigate the spread of the virus, organizers of the Grammys have decided to pull the plug on the event, which was originally slated to take place on January 31st.

"The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, where hospital services have been overwhelmed [and] ICUs have reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do," said Harvey Mason Jr., the Recording Academy's interim CEO, in a statement. "Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show."

The Los Angeles Times notes that LA County has averaged 184 deaths each day over the last week, and capacity across Southern California intensive care units is currently 0%. In a particularly harrowing report, The Washington Post said that hospitals have been so overwhelmed that ambulance crews are being instructed to administer oxygen only for their most dire patients because they are running out. Moreover, a new memo distributed yesterday by the county's Emergency Medical Services Agency directs paramedics not to transport patients under cardiac arrest if they are unable to achieve spontaneous circulation.

Electronic dance music artists who received nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards include Diplo, SIDEPIECE, Disclosure, Flume, Toro y Moi, Madeon, Jayda G, and KAYTRANADA, among others. Outside of EDM, Beyoncé led the field with nine nominations, followed by six each for Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch, and Dua Lipa.

Sources: Los Angeles TimesRolling Stone

Related

Tomorrowland Winter's 2019 main stage with fireworks or pyrotechnics going off.
NEWS

Tomorrowland Postponed to 2021 Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Tomorrowland Postponed to 2021 Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Dancefestopia
NEWS

Kansas City's Dancefestopia Postponed Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The festival was given the green-light by state officials back in May, but acknowledged that "the situation could change."

20190902000455_0
EVENTS

Insomniac Officially Postpones EDC Korea Due to COVID-19 Concerns

EDC Korea is the latest major festival brand to wave the white flag due to the impact of COVID-19.

nocturnal-wonderland-2016-arrests 2
EVENTS

Pasquale Rotella Confirms 2021 Postponement of Insomniac Festivals Due to COVID-19

Nocturnal Wonderland, Escape Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando, and Dreamstate SoCal have been tabled.

Spring Awakening night time
NEWS

[BREAKING] Spring Awakening Music Festival 2020 Officially Postponed Due to COVID-19 Concerns

A staple of the Chicago festival scene, Spring Awakening is the latest festival to bite the dust amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dirtybird
EVENTS

Dirtybird Postpones CampINN Due to COVID-19 Concerns, Announces Rescheduled 2021 Dates

COVID-19 has claimed its latest festival victim.

Lollapalooza
EVENTS

Lollapalooza 2020 Officially Postponed Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Lollapalooza is the latest major music festival to bite the dust amid the global pandemic.

Life Is Beautiful
NEWS

Life Is Beautiful Officially Canceled Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The wildly popular Las Vegas festival destination is the latest domino to fall.