Parties, Panels and Pro Tips: 22 Things You Can't Miss at the 2022 Amsterdam Dance Event

It's hard to believe the Amsterdam Dance Event is less than two weeks away, but here we are.

Our community is abuzz ahead of the world's largest electronic music summit, which returns to Amsterdam from October 19th to the 23rd. And despite its billing as a conference, this year's ADE is more akin to a dance music utopia.

Between its Lab, Pro, Festival and Arts & Culture programs, there are enough events to make even the most experienced ADE veteran's head spin. So we dug deep into the programming to highlight various must-attend parties, panels and more.

Read on to discover 22 events you can't miss at ADE 2022, in no particular order. And if you'd like to connect with the team at EDM.com in Amsterdam, RSVP to our first-ever global networking event.

Icon Plekken

Carl Cox: The Three Deck Wizard Goes Live

Location: Brakke Grond - Nes 45, Amsterdam

Date and time: Saturday, October 22nd, 15:15 - 16:00

Artists: Carl Cox

More information

With decades of experience at the forefront of dance music, playing all over the globe and pivoting from his three decks to full live sets, the one and only Carl Cox joins ADE Lab 2022 for a unique and intimate session on ADE Saturday.

His much anticipated first album in over ten years, ‘Electronic Generations’, is out on October 28th. Written, produced and performed by Carl Cox, it truly captures the feeling of those hybrid-live sets we all long for. Curious how he does it? The legend himself comes in with a bang and takes you inside his live setup!

Carl Cox. c/o Press

Hardwell: The Return

Location: Felix Meritis - Keizersgracht 324, Amsterdam

Date and time: Thursday, October 20th, 15:45 - 16:30

Artists: Hardwell

More information

Almost four years after he announced an extended sabbatical while at the absolute top of his game with two World's No.1 DJ awards and hundreds of sold-out shows, Hardwell returned to the stage at Ultra Music Festival in front of 150,000 people this year.

He's also been busy in the studio with a new sound and a new LP titled Rebels Never Die, plus he's undertaking a 24-date world tour that started in Brazil this October, finishing in Frankfurt next May. At ADE, he'll be talking about his new work and future production plans, why he took a sabbatical, what he learned in that time, and what he'll be doing differently in this new phase of his stellar career.

Hardwell. c/o Press

A deepdive into the world of Arts & Music NFT's

Location: TOBACCO Theater - Nes 75-87, Amsterdam

Date and time: Wednesday, October 19th, 15:00 - 15:30

Artists: Richie Hawtin, Merel van Helsdingen, Micol Ap, Sam Madhu

More information

Following up on an insightful conversation on intermediary collaborations between digital/visual artists and DJs, Nxt Museum teams together with VerticalCrypto Art and will take you on a deep dive into the world of Music & Art NFTs and their role within the developments in electronic music. VerticalCrypto Art is leading within the NFT ecosystem, empowering and elevating artists that incorporate NFTs and blockchain in contemporary art.

Together with a digital artist, the significance of NFT’s and their potential will be discussed, taking a critical stand on the question: What does the NFT mean for the future of digital art and electronic music? This talk is Part 2 of a 3-part program in collaboration with Nxt Museum at ADE Lab.

Nxt Museum

Tomorrowland presents: Eric Prydz HOLO

Location: Ziggo Dome - De Passage 100, Amsterdam

Date and time: Thursday, October 20th, 20:00 - 23:45

Artists: Eric Prydz

More information

After being one of the highlights of the festival’s iconic three-weekend summer edition with three packed shows at the stunning Freedom Stage, Tomorrowland now presents Eric Prydz HOLO on Thursday October 20 in the Ziggo Dome during Amsterdam Dance Event. Collaborating once again with the Belgian festival, the Swedish producer and one of electronic music industry’s leading live artists will bring his spectacular HOLO show to Amsterdam for an exclusive European show in the fall.

Swedish dance music legend Eric Prydz will perform during Amsterdam Dance Event with his acclaimed HOLO live show, which will be the only European performance of HOLO for the rest of this year. Renowned for its mind-blowing three-dimensional visual aspects and immersive one-of-a-kind production, Eric Prydz HOLO will unquestionably be one of the absolute highlights of this year’s ADE program, welcoming people from all corners of the world. The unique combination of video, combined with Prydz’ signature and cutting-edge audio-visual technologies and laser set-ups, have made HOLO one of the most admired live shows in electronic music.

Eric Prydz

Spinnin' Academy XL Live

Location: Q-Factory - Atlantisplein 1, Amsterdam

Date and time: Wednesday, October 19th, 11:00 - 18:00

Artists: Sander van Doorn, Sam Feldt, Firebeatz, More

More information

We return to Amsterdam Dance Event with our Spinnin’ Academy XL Live and couldn’t be more excited for this edition! Spinnin’ Academy is the place to be for producers who want to broaden their skillset in producing and their knowledge of the music industry. The day will be filled with interesting Q&A's, panels and masterclasses.

Doors open at 10:30, we'll kick-off our first masterclass at 11:00 am and finish the day at 18:00. Please note that this is a FREE event and everyone is welcome to come by!

Spinnin' Records

Our House - Electronic Dance Music Museum

Location: Our House Museum - Amstelstraat 24, Amsterdam

Date and time: Wednesday, October 19th to Sunday, October 23rd, 12:35 - 19:00

Artists: N/A

More information

Learn more about dance culture during ADE with a trip to the World’s first house music museum, Our House, located centrally in the Rembrandt District.

Explore the roots of electronic dance music through several educational exhibits curated by DJs and event organisers like deadmau5, Kevin Saunderson, Avicii, Armin van Buuren, Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, Diplo, Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival, The Frankie Knuckles Foundation and ID&T.

Our House

Creating Beats with you as the human instrument

Location: TOBACCO Theater - Nes 75-87, Amsterdam

Date and time: 16:45 to 18:00

Artists: Alexander Spoor, Tantu Beats

More information

Have you ever heard an electronic beat, created without the use of any traditional instruments? Well, if you ever heard a production by Tantu Beats you probably have! The multi-platinum producer who has worked with artists such as bbno$, Famous Dex, Paulo Londra, Joost, Higher Brothers and S10 is known for his creative way of sampling day-to-day sounds and using these in his productions.

Today, Tantu is even pushing the sampling game quite a bit by creating fully finished beats with only the use of the human voice, turning their hums into heavy bass and tongclicks into high kicks and sharing these creative production techniques via short videos on platforms such as TikTok. During ADE Lab, Tantu will be transforming this online concept into a real-life studio session and get working on a beat together with you as The Human Instrument! Yes, you read that right - your voice will be transformed into the next beat, fully created by only using the human voice as Tantu his instrument!

Tantu Beats

AI Sequence Masterclass with Albert van Abbe

Location: TOBACCO Theater - Nes 75-87, Amsterdam

Date and time: Thursday, October 20th, 17:00 - 17:45

Artists: Albert van Abbe

More information

Self-proclaimed sound nerd and visual artist Albert van Abbe has taken it upon himself to integrate current and future technology in his new project SYNC - an AI-driven sequencer that creates new midi patterns based of his earlier musical works.

During this masterclass, the artist and the brain behind this AI sequence prototype will show you the versatile ways of using artificial intelligence and machine learning in future productions.

Albert van Abbe. Bianca Paul

What the Hell is Web3?

Location: Lynk & Co - Rokin 75, Amsterdam

Date and time: Friday, October 21st, 15:30 - 04:00

Artists: shesaid.so

More information

Streaming Platforms: How To Actually Make a Living?

Location: Felix Meritis | Keizersgracht 324, Amsterdam

Date and time: Wednesday, October 19th, 11:00 - 11:45

Speakers: Helen Smith, Richard James Burgess, Silvia Montello, Tracy Chan, More

More information

While we rarely hear most artists singing the praises of streaming services, conditions are slowly improving.

Fan-Powered Royalties, first introduced by Soundcloud, were adopted by Warner Music this summer, plus Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and Amazon Music Unlimited are obliged to pay substantially more to music publishers and songwriters in the US. Our experts will be examining ways in which streaming services should be getting better in the short term, what else can be done to help artists who need all the assistance they can get post-COVID, and what the streaming landscape could and should look like in the not-so-distant future.

Anjunadeep European Tour

Location: Paradiso - Weteringschans 6-8, Amsterdam

Date and time: Thursday, October 20th, 23:30 - 06:00

Artists: Franky Wah, Jody Wisternoff, Marsh, Penelope, More

More information

Anjunadeep was founded in 2005 by Above & Beyond and James Grant to create more space for a deeper and more progressive sound within their trance label Anjunabeats. Since then, the independent label has grown into one of the leading platforms in the field of melodic dance. Anjunadeep has introduced the world to artists such as Lane 8, Cubicolor, Dusky, and many more.

During Amsterdam Dance Event 2022, the label hosts the night in Paradiso's Main Hall.

Martin Garrix & Joseph Capriati: Different Paths, Same End Game

Location: Felix Meritis - Keizersgracht 324, Amsterdam

Date and time: Friday, October 21st, 12:15 - 13:00

Artists: Martin Garrix, Joseph Capriati, Dave Clarke

More information

Martin Garrix and Joseph Capriati have been friends for years, and at ADE Pro they'll be discussing how they each approach their productions, who or what they look to for inspiration, who their production/artist heroes are, the importance of friends, the ups and downs of being famous, and much more.

An informal chat about friendship and a lifelong passion for music between artists from different genres whose approaches and attitudes may well turn out to be rather more similar than you might think or expect.

Amsterdam Dance Event

Defected ADE

Location: IJLAND - Vamos Pra Gaiola, Tt. Vasumweg 171, Amsterdam

Date and time: Thursday, October 20th, 23:00 - 06:00

Artists: Hannah Wants, John Summit, Ferreck Dawn, Low Steppa, Melé, More

More information

Defected Records returns to Amsterdam Dance Event after 2 years, to host our very own two-room rave alongside Sondela Recordings at IJLAND.

Defected Records

Nicky Romero Presents: 10 Years Of Protocol

Location: Escape Club - Rembrandtplein 11, Amsterdam

Date and time: Thursday, October 20th, 23:00 - 05:00

Artists: Nicky Romero, Deniz Koyu, DubVision, Third Party, Stadiumx, More

More information

Nicky Romero presents: 10 Years Of Protocol at ADE 2022. Protocol returns to ADE for their 10th label showcase! This year, Protocol will be landing their bombastic, highly visual and energetic label night in the Escape! On Thursday, October 20, 2022, Nicky Romero and Friends will be channeling all their energy and talent for you in an unforgettable night.



Protocol Recordings

HE.SHE.THEY. @ Shelter

Location: Shelter Amsterdam - Overhoeksplein 1, Amsterdam

Date and time: Thursday, October 20th, 23:59 - 08:00

Artists: DJ Bone, Dr. Rubinstein, LSDXOXO, Sandrien

More information

This ADE we are proud to welcome back the inclusive and free-thinking concept, the positive force that is HE.SHE.THEY. Noticing the absence of nights that truly reflected the diversity and representation that were historically at the heart of the roots of house, disco and techno, a few like-minded creatives came together to bring HE.SHE.THEY to life.

“A place without prejudice for people to be people”, running nights “irrespective of age, race, sex, gender, ability, religion, background or sexual preference.”



DGTL ADE: We Still Believe

Location: NDSM Warehouse - NDSM-Plein 85, Amsterdam

Date and time: Saturday, October 22nd, 12:00 - 22:00

Artists: The Blessed Madonna, Seth Troxler, SHERELLE, HAAi, Derrick Carter, More

More information

Amsterdam, we will meet again! On October 20, 21 and 22, we will be back for 6 DGTL ADE events. After these past years of hardship, the energy you showed us during our flagship edition in April was something we had not witnessed before. That is why this year, we have created our most extensive ADE program ever.

On Saturday, October 22nd, we unite with We Still Believe and The Blessed Madonna. In a world where being your true self is not always accepted, We Still Believe encourages you to explore, express and celebrate who you are. Come dance with us.

DGTL

Afrojack Presents Wall Recordings

Location: Escape Club - Rembrandtplein 11, Amsterdam

Date and time: Wednesday, October 19th, 23:00 - 05:00

Artists: Afrojack, More

More information

During this year’s Amsterdam Dance Event, WALL will be hosting a label night! WALL is the music label of GRAMMY Award-winning DJ and EDM producer Afrojack and he plans to bring you the absolute best of the artists represented by WALL, as well as play an exclusive set himself. With Afrojack behind the decks and all the artists that are guided by him, you know it will be an epic night filled with madness!

The night is going to be held in ‘Escape’, one of the most popular dance clubs in all of Amsterdam. In the past, WALL parties have always sold out. So be sure to get your tickets quickly for a night you will never forget!

Wall Recordings

Armada University x Ableton

Location: Armada Music Headquarters - Pilotenstraat 6, Amsterdam

Date and time: Friday, October 21st, 11:00 - 16:00

Artists: Camiel Daamen, Luke Bond, Maxim Lany, ReOrder

More information

Amsterdam Dance Event is on our doorstep again, and nothing beats throwing a huge Armada University happening in our headquarters in Amsterdam during the world’s biggest dance music conference. So on Friday, October 21, we’ll be hosting four hour-long masterclasses from Ableton, Maxim Lany, Luke Bond and ReOrder, as well as two demo drops in the Armada Studios with the artists and our A&Rs.

All masterclasses are taught in Ableton Live and offer invaluable information regardless of the DAW you use yourself. As you RSVP, please make sure to select which of the two shifts you prefer.

Armada Music

Monstercat Showcase

Location: Melkweg - Lijnbaansgracht 234A, Amsterdam

Date and time: 23:00 - 6:00

Artists: Curbi, Habstrakt, Koven, Pegboard Nerds, Tony Romera, WHIPPED CREAM, More

More information

In 2022 Monstercat returns to Melkweg with a huge line-up for their fifth ADE gathering on October 20th. Every year the ADE Monstercat Showcase grows bigger and better, and it’s because of the incredible support of fans like you! How Monstercat pays you back? This year they'll take on both the Max and OZ rooms at Melkweg for one massive night.

Monstercat

Purple Tea Records x NØID ADE Showcase

Location: 50:HERTZ House Café - Korte Leidsedwarsstraat 45, Amsterdam

Date and time: Thursday, October 20th, 16:00 - 22:00

Artists: Curtiba, Elternhouse, GIANT, Havoc & Lawn, More

More information

Dirty Workz - 15 Years

Location: AIR - Amstelstraat 16, Amsterdam

Date and time: Wednesday, October 19th, 22:00 - 06:00

Artists: Audiofreq, Coone, Da Tweekaz, Hard Driver, Psyko Punkz, Sub Zero Project, More

More information

One of the leading Hard Dance labels, always thinking outside the box and looking for the perfect opportunities to broaden the sound, Dirty Workz has been on top of the game for over 15 years! Renowned for that infamous family feeling, the team and artists behind the label are all hard working, down to Earth individuals that strive for perfection.

Having graced massive stages and events across the globe for the 15 Years World Tour in 2022 - Dirty Workz is now ready to take their beats to the streets of Amsterdam during the infamous Amsterdam Dance Event week in October. The AIR Amsterdam will be their destination, and with the make-over the club has received recently, it is the perfect setting to show off the audio visual experience that makes Hardstyle the epitome of fierce entertainment.

Awakenings | Charlotte de Witte Presents KNTXT

Location: Ziggo Dome - De Passage 100, Amsterdam

Date and time: Friday, October 21st, 22:00 - 07:00

Artists: Charlotte de Witte, Enrico Sangiuliano, I Hate Models, ONYVAA, More

More information

Charlotte de Witte. Marie Wynants

