3LAU to Perform DJ Set in Miami During World's Largest Cryptocurrency Conference

3LAU will perform a DJ set to coincide with Bitcoin 2021, which organizers are calling "the largest Bitcoin event in history."
Is there a DJ more fitting to perform during the world's largest cryptocurrency conference than 3LAU?

The award-winning dance music producer and crypto expert is primed to touch down in Florida for a DJ set at Miami's famed STORY nightclub on June 4th. The show will coincide with Bitcoin 2021, the world's largest cryptocurrency conference, which is scheduled for June 3rd to 5th at the MANA Wynwood convention center.

Flyer for 3LAU's upcoming performance at Miami's STORY Nightclub during the world's largest cryptocurrency conference.

3LAU, who has not been confirmed as a speaker at Bitcoin 2021, is globally recognized as a pioneer in the NFT (non-fungible token) space.

In April he was announced as one of the judges of NFTs: The Pitch, a Shark Tank-like NFT funding contest that finds him serving on a panel with fellow investors Ashton Kutcher and Mark Cuban. He also recently backed a $7.6 million funding round for Showtime, an NFT social network.

Flyer for Miami's Bitcoin 2021 conference.

The organizers of Bitcoin 2021, which was moved from Los Angeles to Miami due to limited availability in California, are touting the conference as "the largest Bitcoin event in history." The event counts Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and iconic skateboarder Tony Hawk—both early adopters of Bitcoin—as speakers, among other high-profile cryptocurrency pundits.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has been vocal about his plans to incorporate crypto into the city's tech ecosystem. In an early 2021 interview with entrepreneur Casey Adams, he talked about creating the most crypto-forward city, investing in Bitcoin, and even paying taxes using cryptocurrency.

Tickets to 3LAU's STORY show are on sale now. General admission passes are selling for $40 and tables run from $1,500 to $5,000. You can purchase tickets here.

