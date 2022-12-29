5 of the Best Destination Music Festivals to Explore In 2023

Destination festivals blend travel with music, creating space for magical experiences beyond our comfort zones.

Thanks to a number of ambitious artists and event organizers from around the EDM scene, there are tons of exciting destination festivals to choose from in 2023. Ravers can explore the world, from Malta to Tulum, Mexico, Fiji, Costa Rica and everywhere in between.

Read on to discover five of the year's best destination music festivals.

Envision Festival



Envision is a conscious festival situated in the jungles and beaches of Costa Rica, blending sustainability with music, yoga, education, art and performance. The 2023 lineup features a huge variety of artists, including CloZee, Bonobo, Desert Dwellers and many more from February 27th to March 6th.

Your Paradise

Sub Focus and Netsky perform at Fiji's Your Paradise music festival. c/o Your Paradise

Located on the remote Mamanuca Islands of Fiji, Your Paradise is a weeklong festival rooted in dance music, wellness and environmental sustainability. The scintillating 2022 fest included performances by Ben Böhmer, Netsky, Sub Focus and more. Mark your calendars for December 9-15, 2023.

Sundream Baja

RÜFÜS DU SOL perform in San José del Cabo at their curated music festival, Sundream Baja. Michael Drummond

RÜFÜS DU SOL’s four-day curated festival in San José del Cabo from May 5-9 will feature performances from Monolink, Michael Bibi, Tale of Us and more. A recovery day with holistic wellness activities and art installations will follow three days of music.

TRIIP Festival

FISHER. c/o Press

Enjoy the "triip" and dive into FISHER's world for his first-ever curated festival in Malta from June 2-4. The three-day TRIIP Festival will bring Chris Lake, Nora En Pure, Claptone and more to the Maltese archipelago between Sicily and North Africa.

Day Zero Festival

Day Zero will bring Damian Lazarus, Dennis Cruz, Major Lazer Sound System, Danny Tenaglia and many more to the Tulum jungle in January, 2023. A transformative event that's recognized worldwide, Day Zero is beloved for top-tier production and breathtaking location.