5 Can't-Miss DJ Sets at Germany's AirBeat One 2022

Following a two-year hiatus, Airbeat One is primed for a grandiose return to Neustadt-Glewe for one of the biggest events in the festival's storied history.

From July 6th to 10th, Airbeat will offer ravers a jaw-dropping lineup featuring over 300 of the best and brightest in electronic dance music. And the 2022 edition has the look of one of Europe's top festivals in the genre.

With such a massive lineup—as well as six stages to choose from—figuring out what sets to catch can may become difficult. With Airbeat One just one week away, we've highlighted five can’t-miss performances.

Charlotte de Witte

Taking over the massive Arena stage on Friday, July 8th, Charlotte de Witte is bound to give an incredible performance. Still buzzing from the released her latest EP Universal Consciousness, the Belgian techno superstar has become a fan-favorite for her mesmerizing yet hard-hitting DJ sets.

Dillon Francis

Dillon Francis teamed up with Minnesota rapper Yung Gravy this year for a decadent EP called Cake and Cognac, which also featured Tommy Cash and T-Pain. Francis also joined forces with Valentino Khan and VIBBE on “Move It” and “Once Again,” respectively, two house anthems that are bound to get the dancefloor shaking.

Francis' performance on Airbeat One’s Terminal stage on Friday, July 8th is branded as exclusive to the festival, so who knows what he has up his sleeve.

Krewella

Krewella are bringing their heartfelt brand of bass music to the Terminal stage on Thursday, July 7th. The beloved sister duo have performed at the world's most coveted festivals over the course of the last decade, cementing themselves as one of dance music’s most exciting live acts.

Airbeat attendees can expect to hear a number of songs from Krewella's visceral 2022 album The Body Never Lies as well as a number of older classics.

Kygo

A superstar in his own right, Kygo is bringing his tropical house sound to Airbeat One’s colossal Mainstage, the design of which will be inspired by Italian culture. The Norwegian artist is still riding high off “Dancing Feet,” a collab with Joe Jonas' dance-rock outfit DNCE, as well as his stunning, eight-minute sonic journey “Freeze."

Astrix

Airbeat One’s Second stage is dedicated to the sounds of trance, with Astrix slated to bring a mind-bending auditory experience to the crowd. The Israeli producer has established himself as a monumental figure within psychedelic trance over the past 10 years, and his set at Airbeat One is one that shouldn’t be passed on.

Tickets for Airbeat One are still available, with three-day passes starting at 99€ with the support of Airbeat One’s sponsors. More information on tickets can be found here.

Check out Airbeat One’s full lineup below.

Airbeat One 2022 Lineup.

