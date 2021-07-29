5 Cant-Miss Rising Artists at HARD Summer 2021

For at least one of them, the 2021 edition of HARD Summer will be their first major festival appearance.

It’s finally HARD Summer week, and SoCal EDM fans are fired up.

After taking last year off as a result of the pandemic, Insomniac Events’ esteemed festival will now debut at the newly expanded NOS Events Center this weekend in San Bernardino. Due to heat and COVID-19 safety concerns, the event will have all open air stages, with the exception of the Pink Stage.

The diverse lineup features a wide range of electronic music artists as well as a number of the biggest artists in the hip-hop scene, such as Future and 2 Chainz. For many, it’s not their first rodeo. Some of the fest's longtime favorites, such as RL Grime, DJ Snake, and Malaa are set to take the stage for the nth time.

On the other hand, several rising artists will be performing that you may or may not be familiar with. For at least one of them, it will be their first major festival appearance. Although some of these emerging stars might play earlier time slots, you won’t regret arriving on the early side to catch their performances.

1. Nostalgix

Serving nostalgic 90s vibes (see what she did there), Nostalgix has taken the bass house scene by storm. Born in Iran and raised in Canada, this talented producer raps on a handful of her own tracks and brings tons of positive energy to the stage. Catch Nostalgix Saturday from 3:30 to 4:30PM at the Hard Stage.

2. Sippy

You can count on Australian DJ Sippy to play the filthiest and heaviest bass tracks in the game. Her high-energy performances will have you riding the rails and head-banging with gusto. Enjoy Sippy’s set on Sunday at the Green Stage from 2 to 3PM.

3. LICK

Bass producer LICK is on the rise thanks to his heavy-hitting and versatile sound. If you’re looking to get into your feels while simultaneously turning up, he is your guy. Get your bass-face on with this emerging talent Sunday at the Hard Stage from 3:30 to 4:50PM.

4. Anabel Englund

Los Angeles DJ and singer-songwriter Anabel Englund's dreamy and entrancing deep house sound is the perfect style to groove and sway. Expect her to grab the mic and sing a few of her own tunes. See Englund on Saturday at the Pink Tent from 4 to 5PM.

5. Ranger Trucco

Los Angeles DJ Ranger Trucco made his debut in the scene with 2020's “Ear Ringing.” He quickly rose in popularity when he joined the Space Yacht family after one of their live demo listening shows on Twitch. Catch Trucco playing his first-ever festival on Saturday at the Hard Stage from 2 to 3:30PM.

