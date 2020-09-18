5 EDM Artists to Watch at Bonnaroo's 2020 Virtual Festival

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will not take place on their rescheduled dates of September 24th to 27th due to public health concerns. However, like many other music festivals scheduled for 2020, it was announced that Bonnaroo would instead be a weekend-long virtual festival called "Virtual ROO-ALITY."

Although the virtual lineup is different from the original 2020 festival lineup, it still features a number of great musicians for festival viewers. Out of all the fantastic EDM musicians included in the virtual festival lineup, here are five artists to keep a close eye on.

Chromeo

Known for hits such as “Needy Girl” and “Fancy Footwork,” the dynamic duo Chromeo have been at the top of their game during their time in lockdown. After releasing their Quarantine Casanova EP this past June, Chromeo have continued to show fans that after eighteen years together, nothing will get in their way of making music that audiences love.

Subtronics

Out of all the artists included on this list, Subtronics is the only one that was scheduled to perform at Bonnaroo from the very beginning. Not only has he performed at multiple drive-in raves within the last few months, but he also has a monster collaboration in the works with fellow dubstep maven Wooli. For viewers who wish to see a set full of robotic dubstep, Subtronics is the artist to watch.

SAYMYNAME

SAYMYNAME, the Godfather of Hard Trap, has been on a roll with new releases within the last few months. From the June release of his ELEVATED EP to his collaborative single with Afrojack, "Hot," SAYMYNAME will likely play an incredible set, especially for those who love trap and bass music.

Big Gigantic

After releasing the deluxe version of their latest album Free Your Mind earlier this month, Big Gigantic released an eclectic remix pack. Curating reworks from other artists on songs that fall within their genre can sometimes be challenging due to every artist having their own style, but Big Gigantic hit the nail on the head with the new remix bundle, which will be something to watch out for during their set.

Mindchatter

Mindchatter is unique from other solo EDM artists due to his ability to combine a mellow and relaxed feel to his music at any tempo. His latest hit “Night Goggles” continued to prove his uniqueness, as it is a ballad that fans can easily dance to. If viewers wish to see a musician who will help them relax and dance at the same time, Mindchatter is the artist to tune into.

"Virtual ROO-ALITY" will span three days starting at 5:30PM ET (2:30PM PT) on Thursday, September 24th. For more information about the livestream event, visit Bonnaroo's website.

FOLLOW BONNAROO:

Website: bonnaroo.com

Facebook: facebook.com/bonnaroo

Twitter: twitter.com/Bonnaroo

Instagram: instagram.com/bonnaroo