Shaq's Fun House Is Taking Over Super Bowl Weekend 2022—Here's 5 Reasons It's a Must-See

The biggest DJ in dance music has fittingly built a brand celebrating the biggest game in sports, and this year's edition is taking the stakes to new heights.

Shaquille O'Neal, affectionately known to dance music fans as DJ Diesel, has proven he knows how to throw the most memorable Super Bowl party. Over the last few years, Shaq's Fun House has become a must-see experience, turning the dancefloor into a full-fledged theme park experience.

This year, Shaq's Fun House lands in Los Angeles on February 11th ahead of the high-stakes Super Bowl LVI matchup between the Rams and the Bengals—and there's plenty of reasons not to miss the celebration.

Tickets to this year's Shaq's Fun House in Los Angeles are on sale now.

A Super Bowl-Worthy Lineup

Diesel is bringing a lineup of festival headlining talent to the party including Zedd, Lil Wayne, Diplo, DJ Irie, and Myles O'Neal. Shaq himself will also be taking the stage as part of the Pepsi Stronger Together halftime performance, and given his energizing recent releases plus a growing number of projects in the pipeline, it's a set not to be missed.

Likewise, Shaq's Fun House is sure to boast top-notch production with a carnival flare. Previous editions have included surprise appearances from major DJs, robots on stilts, fire-breathing performers, and much more.

Amusement Park Rides and Attractions

Shaq is going all out with the carnival theme, bringing a merry-go-round, giant slide, and a full size ferris wheel to the Fun House experience. Presented in partnership with FTX, the iconic Shrine Auditorium will transform into a carnival for one night only, giving fans the opportunity to play games, experience thrill rides, and watch show-stopping performances all in one setting.

Shaq's Fun House brings a full carnival experience to the dancefloor. Shaq's Funhouse

Open Bar and Complementary Dining Options From L.A. Hotspots

It's a perk virtually unheard of anywhere else, but all tickets to Shaq's Fun House include access to a six-hour open bar.

As if that wasn't enough, some of LA's best eateries are offering up their flagship items, like chicken and waffles from Roscoe’s and hotdogs from Pink's. And don't forget to save room for dessert with one of Diddy Riese's legendary ice cream sandwiches.

And you know Shaq couldn't forget the carnival snack essentials, such as cotton candy, funnel cakes, and popcorn, too.

All tickets to Shaq's Fun House include complementary open bar and dining options. Shaq's Funhouse

Unmatched VIP Experience

Shaq has been tearing it up in Las Vegas at the Wynn, where he is a resident DJ, and he's bringing the Wynn nightlife experience on the road to the Fun House. Reserving a table at the VIP mezzanine will treat attendees to the best seats in the house, plus bottle service, luxe dining options from KazuNori sushi, and expedited entry into the event.

VIP attendees can save 5% on tables when paying with crypto, courtesy of FTX.

Wynn brings their XS Nightclub VIP experience to Shaq's Fun House. Shaq's Funhouse

You Never Know Who May Stop By

When you're a crossover star like Shaq, you've got the attention of the sports world, the music industry, and more. Needless to say, Diesel's friends have celebrated the star's success on and off the court—and there's no telling who could join the festivities in Los Angeles.

Prior guests include dance music stars like Tiësto and Shaq's recent collaborator Steve Aoki, but the guest list won't stop there. Other editions of Shaq's Fun House have seen celebrities like Lil Jon, Dr. Oz, Jamie Foxx, Adam Levine, Rob Gronkowski, and Patrick Mahomes turn up to celebrate with the NBA Hall of Famer and dubstep fanatic.

Shaq and Gronk celebrate at Shaq's Fun House in Miami. c/o Medium Rare

You can purchase tickets to Shaq's Fun House in Los Angeles here.