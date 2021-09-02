5 Reasons to Party at Sea With The Yacht Week

A nautical wonderland, the event takes visitors to the cobalt blue waters of the Adriatic Sea for a week of partying in paradise.

As music festivals around the world reappear, the dance music community is slowly returning to a sense of normalcy. They may look a bit different—with COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements—but at least we don't need to rave in our kitchens anymore.

The Yacht Week offers a different experience than your typical festival. A nautical wonderland, the event takes visitors to the cobalt blue waters of the Adriatic Sea for a week of partying in paradise.

The Buzz Boat

There’s nothing else out there like the Buzz Boat, which began as a water taxi before The Yacht Week got hold and completely revamped it. It's now a wasp-themed, high-spec, floating DJ stage, kitted out with a Pioneer XDJ-RX2 dual deck DJ controller and a stunning 360° VOID Acoustic soundsystem.

A total of 6 x 10” VOID Cyclone loudspeakers and 4 x 12” Cyclone Bass subs were installed into the Buzz Boat (all weatherproof, made of fibreglass with marine grade stainless steel fittings and UV resilient paint) with a 15kW generator to power it all. The wasp-like structure of the Buzz Boat was created completely from recycled material and designed to be as light as possible, to allow for the extra DJ equipment.

The Circle Rafts

The Yacht Week's trademark parties, the circle rafts, help create a unique and unforgettable atmosphere. The experienced skippers manoeuvre the flotilla of yachts close together and everyone pulls their yachts alongside the next until they form a circle. Think of the inside of the circle as your dancefloor in the ocean.

With the Buzz Boat inside the circle pumping out the tunes, guests grab a floatie and jump in. The party spreads around as people jump across to visit other yachts and make new friends from around the world. If you love to enjoy a DJ set with friends this has to be on your bucket list.

The DJs

The Yacht Week has a selection of resident DJs who know how to get the party started. Whether it’s day or night, they are highly skilled at selecting just the right tune to get everyone in the mood for dancing. The Yacht Week know how important the soundtrack is to any adventure and alongside the residents there are always plenty of special guests for dance music fans.

Some of the world’s best DJs have lined up to play on the Buzz Boat or at The Yacht Week parties, such as Claptone, Gorgon City, Mark Knight, Wankelmut, Weiss, Goldroom, and Maribou State. The Yacht Week also partners with festivals like Ultra Festival and Hideout for weeks even more full of incredible DJs and can't-miss parties.

The Backdrop

The Yacht Week allows you to wake up to some of the most incredible views in the world as you sail along the stunning Croatian coastline. As the flotilla carves through the open ocean from one island to the next, it is like partying in paradise. You can sail to Croatia’s most famous beach, the "Golden Cape," Zlatni Rat before heading to the open air Club 585.

The Recovery

We’ve all partied hard and suffered the consequences the next day. No one enjoys a hangover, but if you wake up feeling delicate after partying at sea, even the recovery is something special on the Yacht Week. You can sleep it off out on deck feeling the sea spray against your face, or dive into crystal clear waters in secluded natural bays.

Each yacht has a host on board who will prepare a meal to recharge your batteries, using fresh ingredients. You can join in on the beachside yoga or if you want to sweat it out, dare to try the early morning HIIT fitness session.

The Yacht Week sails to Croatia throughout the summer as well as to Greece, Sardinia, Tahiti, the Caribbean and the Bahamas. Head here to sign up for 2022 and a chance to party at sea when bookings open on September 17th.