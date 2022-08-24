5 Things You Can't Miss at Electric Zoo 3.0, a Technicolor Dreamscape

Choosing the best things to do at Electric Zoo is like choosing your favorite child—it's impossible.

With a lineup featuring Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Seven Lions and many more of EDM's corps d'elite, it's tough to imagine anything else eclipsing the music at Electric Zoo 3.0. But that's certainly not the case.

E-Zoo is returning over Labor Day Weekend, when over 100,000 ravers will take in the sights and sounds of New York City's premier electronic music festival. And thanks to a number of new, ambitious ventures, organizers are gearing up for perhaps the most exciting event in the festival's history.

Tickets are on sale now. Here are five things to look forward to at Electric Zoo 2022:

Electric Zoo. Alive Coverage

Brand new Electric Zoo stage designs

Thanks to its brand new stages, Electric Zoo's reputation for multi-sensory experiences will be amplified this year, to say the least. Fans will step into a sun-kissed utopia during the day before it mutates into an illusory, Matrix-like festival at night.

The longstanding Hilltop Arena has been replaced by a stupefying stage called The Landing, which organizers say is powered by AI technology and will offer E-Zoo's "first fully-immersive experience." They're also retiring The Grove in favor of Morphosis, a kaleidoscopic stage focused on house music.

According to the festival, both stages will be fashioned on the grounds in a manner that eliminates sound bleeding.

c/o Electric Zoo

Electric Zoo 2022 theme

"We have never been more proud to be New York's electronic music festival," said Kevin Mitchell, the festival's Senior Director of Talent, earlier in 2022.

There's a reason for that. Besides Electric Zoo's leviathan lineup, the festival's innovative 2022 theme positions it as one of the year's most exciting.

Embracing Web3 technology, the festival's 3.0 theme is said to usher in a "new era" of Electric Zoo. Considering the crucial role EDM artists played in fueling the digital art epoch, E-Zoo attendees can expect sights and sounds akin to a technicolor dreamscape.

c/o Electric Zoo

The return of Carl Cox

Attendees of Electric Zoo 3.0 will experience the long-awaited return of an electronic music pioneer.

For the first time in 11 years, legendary DJ and techno producer Carl Cox is set to descend on Randall's Island for a rare U.S. music festival set. It's going down just weeks before the release of Electronic Generations, his first album in over a decade.

He's gearing up for an eponymous "Carl Cox Invites" stage takeover on Sunday, September 4th, inviting Loco Dice, DJ Holographic and more for one of the festival's undeniable highlights.

"I have been curating lineups now for many years now, and for E-Zoo, I wanted to have a very special lineup, which was all about the music that each DJ represents," Cox said in a statement. "I know that this will be an amazing time for all that will see and hear us play, something which the party people in NYC will appreciate."

Tchami’s Confession stage takeover

It's no secret that house music is the genre of the moment right now—and Electric Zoo attendees are in for quite a lot of it.

Tchami's record label, Confession, is set for a monster stage takeover. Long revered as a flag-bearing tastemaker in house music, the imprint has invited a slew of the genre's most popular artists to throw down on Friday, September 2nd, including Wax Motif, Malaa and Matroda.

"This will be a very fun night," said Matroda. "House music all night long."

Enhanced Electric Zoo experience

If there's one thing Electric Zoo knows, it's that festivals need to go beyond the music.

Every year at E-Zoo, ravers find themselves in an adult playground where they can encounter—well—almost anything. Mind-bending art installations, animatronic apes and wacky photo ops and are just a few of the many onsite exploits fans can experience.

3.0 organizers have teased a slew of new interactive installations for ticket-holders to partake in, so you might want to get to the fest early to experience everything it has to offer.

Attendees at Electric Zoo. MVA

You can purchase tickets to Electric Zoo 3.0 here.

