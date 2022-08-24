Skip to main content
5 Things You Can't Miss at Electric Zoo 3.0, a Technicolor Dreamscape

5 Things You Can't Miss at Electric Zoo 3.0, a Technicolor Dreamscape

Electric Zoo returns to Randall's Island over Labor Day Weekend 2022.

MVA

Electric Zoo returns to Randall's Island over Labor Day Weekend 2022.

Choosing the best things to do at Electric Zoo is like choosing your favorite child—it's impossible.

With a lineup featuring Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Seven Lions and many more of EDM's corps d'elite, it's tough to imagine anything else eclipsing the music at Electric Zoo 3.0. But that's certainly not the case.

E-Zoo is returning over Labor Day Weekend, when over 100,000 ravers will take in the sights and sounds of New York City's premier electronic music festival. And thanks to a number of new, ambitious ventures, organizers are gearing up for perhaps the most exciting event in the festival's history.

Tickets are on sale now. Here are five things to look forward to at Electric Zoo 2022:

electric zoo

Electric Zoo.

Brand new Electric Zoo stage designs

Thanks to its brand new stages, Electric Zoo's reputation for multi-sensory experiences will be amplified this year, to say the least. Fans will step into a sun-kissed utopia during the day before it mutates into an illusory, Matrix-like festival at night.

The longstanding Hilltop Arena has been replaced by a stupefying stage called The Landing, which organizers say is powered by AI technology and will offer E-Zoo's "first fully-immersive experience." They're also retiring The Grove in favor of Morphosis, a kaleidoscopic stage focused on house music.

According to the festival, both stages will be fashioned on the grounds in a manner that eliminates sound bleeding.

EZoo2022_TheLanding

Electric Zoo 2022 theme

"We have never been more proud to be New York's electronic music festival," said Kevin Mitchell, the festival's Senior Director of Talent, earlier in 2022.

There's a reason for that. Besides Electric Zoo's leviathan lineup, the festival's innovative 2022 theme positions it as one of the year's most exciting.

Embracing Web3 technology, the festival's 3.0 theme is said to usher in a "new era" of Electric Zoo. Considering the crucial role EDM artists played in fueling the digital art epoch, E-Zoo attendees can expect sights and sounds akin to a technicolor dreamscape.

EZoo3_0_Announce_sq

The return of Carl Cox

Attendees of Electric Zoo 3.0 will experience the long-awaited return of an electronic music pioneer.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

electric zoo
EVENTS

5 Things You Can't Miss at Electric Zoo 3.0, a Technicolor Dreamscape

Electric Zoo returns to Randall's Island over Labor Day Weekend 2022.

By Jason Heffler
BeOn1x Press Photo
EVENTS

BeOn1x Open Mind Music Festival to Debut In Cyprus With Carl Cox, Jamie Jones, More

Organizers promise a "groundbreaking" beachside festival experience soundtracked by some of the greatest techno and house music artists in the world.

By EDM.com Staff
280307528_552295563121134_5555704573605787983_n
EVENTS

Deathpact to Play Four Shows In As Many Cities On the Same Night

The Midheaven tour will see the mysterious collective perform in Los Angeles, New York City, Vancouver and Orlando on the same night.

By Nick Yopko

For the first time in 11 years, legendary DJ and techno producer Carl Cox is set to descend on Randall's Island for a rare U.S. music festival set. It's going down just weeks before the release of Electronic Generations, his first album in over a decade.

He's gearing up for an eponymous "Carl Cox Invites" stage takeover on Sunday, September 4th, inviting Loco Dice, DJ Holographic and more for one of the festival's undeniable highlights.

"I have been curating lineups now for many years now, and for E-Zoo, I wanted to have a very special lineup, which was all about the music that each DJ represents," Cox said in a statement. "I know that this will be an amazing time for all that will see and hear us play, something which the party people in NYC will appreciate."

Skyline Festival, Carl Cox

Carl Cox.

Tchami’s Confession stage takeover

It's no secret that house music is the genre of the moment right now—and Electric Zoo attendees are in for quite a lot of it.

Tchami's record label, Confession, is set for a monster stage takeover. Long revered as a flag-bearing tastemaker in house music, the imprint has invited a slew of the genre's most popular artists to throw down on Friday, September 2nd, including Wax Motif, Malaa and Matroda.

"This will be a very fun night," said Matroda. "House music all night long."

Tchami.

Tchami.

Enhanced Electric Zoo experience

If there's one thing Electric Zoo knows, it's that festivals need to go beyond the music.

Every year at E-Zoo, ravers find themselves in an adult playground where they can encounter—well—almost anything. Mind-bending art installations, animatronic apes and wacky photo ops and are just a few of the many onsite exploits fans can experience.

3.0 organizers have teased a slew of new interactive installations for ticket-holders to partake in, so you might want to get to the fest early to experience everything it has to offer.

electric zoo

Attendees at Electric Zoo.

You can purchase tickets to Electric Zoo 3.0 here.

Follow Electric Zoo:

Facebook: facebook.com/ElectricZoo
Twitter: twitter.com/ElectricZooNY
Instagram: instagram.com/electriczoony
Website: electriczoo.com

Related

Kaskade_Electric Zoo 2021_01
EVENTS

Inside Electric Zoo's "Supernatural" Return to Randall’s Island

New York's premier electronic music festival Electric Zoo celebrated its 12th year over Labor Day weekend.

A photo of CO2 cannons going off during a DJ set at Electric Zoo festival.
EVENTS

Electric Zoo Announces 2019 Edition with New Theme

Electric Zoo will return to Randall's Island Park in NYC this summer.

Electric Zoo - Main Stage 2017
EVENTS

Electric Zoo 2021: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Ahead of the return of New York's biggest electronic music festival, learn about its COVID-19 safety policies, official afterparties, late-night food, navigating transit in the city, and more.

Electric Zoo - Main Stage 2017
EVENTS

Electric Zoo Celebrates “The Big 10” This Weekend

The best way to enjoy Labor Day Weekend.

Electric Zoo Festival in NYC (2018)
EVENTS

Electric Zoo Announces Schedule for Day One of 2021 Festival

Alesso, Zeds Dead, Moore Kismet, Subtronics, and more will take the stage at the New York City festival this Labor Day Weekend.

Electric Zoo: Evolved
EVENTS

Daily Lineup by Stage Announced for Electric Zoo: Evolved

Electric Zoo: Evolved is only 50 days away.

Electric Zoo 2017 - Main Stage
EVENTS

10 Exciting Acts To Check Out At Electric Zoo This Weekend

Labor Day Weekend is an electronic music extravaganza at New York's Electric Zoo Festival.

Electric Zoo Festival in NYC (2018)
EVENTS

Seven Lions, Kaskade, Zeds Dead, More Announced on Electric Zoo 2021 Lineup

Organizers announced that they were planning "the biggest line-up in the history of Electric Zoo" back in July.