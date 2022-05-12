6 Bucket List Electronic Music Events to Attend In B.C., Canada

It's that time of the year again: festival season is well underway.

Canada is home to some unique commercial events and festivals, yet the underground rave culture is where things can also get really exciting. Ahead of this year's highly anticipated festival season, we decided to present to you some of our bucket list festivals and events for dance music enthusiasts in B.C., Canada.

Shambhala Music Festival

Shambhala is making its anticipated return in 2022 after a two-year hiatus, for its 23rd edition from July 22-25. Canada's longest-running independent electronic music gathering, the beloved festival boasts 6 stages with performances from the likes of CloZee, What So Not, Subtronics, Mr. Carmack, SLANDER and so many more.

Shambhala 2022 is 90% sold-out, with tickets still available at $525 plus tax here.

Bass Coast Electronic Music and Art Festival

Slated to return from July 8-11 in Merritt, B.C., on the shared traditional territories on the Nłeʔkepmx and Syilx nations, Bass Coast is gearing up for a massive 2022 edition. Just days before tickets were about to go on sale last year, the host city of Merritt was devastated by floods. Festival organizers decided to utilize their platform to assist those in need, raising $21,100 for the Merritt Rotary Disaster Relief Fund and six local Indigenous bands with the help of the Bass Coast community.

“A thoughtfully curated boutique music + arts festival,” Bass Coast features a diverse lineup of local and international talent. Tickers for the festival are now sold out, with add-ons such as vehicle passes and shuttles available here.

FVDED In The Park

Held over two days on July 8th and 9th at the Holland Park in Surrey, B.C., FVDED In The Park brings together an incredible lineup that brings together dance music’s best with some of the hottest names in hip-hop. This incredible duality can be seen in the festival’s headliners–ILLENIUM and Young Thug–with acts slated to perform ranging from Seven Lions, Gryffin, Moore Kismet and Whipped Cream to Don Toliver, 070 Shake and Yung Lean.

Festival passes for FVDED In The Park are available here, with two-day GA passes starting at $199.99 plus fees.

FVDED In The Park



Electric Love Music Festival

Returning to Chase, B.C.–in the territory of the Secwepmec Nation–Electric Love Music Festival will feature a unique lineup of local and international acts, custom art installations, educative workshops and various wellness activities over three days, on August 4-7. “Dedicated to social, cultural and ecological innovation through creative process,” Electric Love is a fully independent festival without any corporate sponsorship.

Passes for Electric Love can be purchased here.

Monstercat Compound

Monstercat’s annual block party in Vancouver returns this year with its 5th edition. On top of a lineup featuring some of the iconic label’s most exciting artists over two stages, Compound is all about celebrating and empowering the local community, bringing together music education, art installations, live art, apparel, food trucks and much more.

Admission is free for all, while premium passes are available at $27.50. You can RVSP or get tickets for Monstercat Compound here.

Wicked Woods Music and Arts Festival

Returning for its 12th edition this month from May 26th to 28th, Wicked Woods Music and Arts Festival is one of the local community’s most beloved festivals, located near the Fairmont Hot Springs in Columbia Valley. Held on the traditional grounds of the Akisqnuk First Nation, Wicked Woods is a 3-day celebration of music and arts with strong roots in community, boasting a huge lineup of impressive talent over its three stages.

Tickets for Wicked Woods are available here at $359.37.

From the main stage of FVDED In The Park to the Fractal Forest of Shambhala, British Columbia has a wide range of must-see dance music events. As the scene continues to evolve and more bush raves graduate to full-fledged festivals every year, we can only expect the list to grow.

Until then, make sure to cross one of these events off your bucket list in 2022.