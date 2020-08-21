A-Trak to Headline Drive-In Show in Southern California

Since mid-March, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced traditional concerts to take an indefinite hiatus. Over the past few months, however, we've seen an emergence of drive-in shows to supplement the loss of live music.

At the end of August, A-Trak will be headlining a drive-in show in SoCal hosted by GLOBAL SOUNDEMIC. Additionally, GLOBAL SOUNDEMIC has stated this will be the first of many shows in their "Drive-In Dance Party" series. The show will take place on Sunday, August 30th at the Ventura County Fairgrounds with DJ Ruckus and DJ Tay James also slated to perform.

GLOBAL SOUNDEMIC's event flier

Although some drive-in raves have gone off without a hitch, a handful have failed to host safe and responsible events. Last month, The Chainsmokers caught heat for allowing their drive-in show in the Hamptons to devolve into a concert devoid of social distancing.

If you're interested in attending, do so safely and make sure to follow all state-mandated precautions as well as those outlined by the venue and event hosts. Find tickets to GLOBAL SOUNDEMIC's drive-in show here.