Tchami, Virtual Riot, More to Perform at Insomniac East's Inaugural Abduction Festival

Insomniac East's new alien-themed music festival is scheduled to invade Florida on April 10th, 2021.
Insomniac

Insomniac East has announced the inaugural lineup of their new festival, Abduction 2021: The Florida Invasion. EDM fans of all genres can find their place here as the lineup offers an eclectic selection ranging from dubstep to deep house.

Powerhouse artists set to appear at the Orlando fest include Diplo, Tchami, and Habstrakt along with bass music aficionados Barely AliveDirty Audio and Virtual Riot. Check out the full lineup and announcement below.

According to the festival's newly minted microsite, organizers hope to make this event as safe as possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks must be worn at all times within the venue, temperatures will be checked at the door, and the Insomniac team vows to wipe down high-contact spots throughout the event.

The announcement arrives just a few months after Insomniac's decision to develop their East Coast division, Insomniac East, which was developed to expand the company's horizons due to a scarcity of festivals out east. While EDC Orlando serves as their de facto crown jewel of the East Coast, they hope to bring more events to the DC and New York area.

Abduction 2021: The Florida Invasion tickets go on sale this Thursday, February 25th. General admission passes will start at Tier 1 for $29 and you can purchase them here.

