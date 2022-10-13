Why Costa Rica's Utopian Jungle Festival, Envision, Is "Much More Potent Than Just a Good Party"

Picture this: You wake up in a custom two-floor bamboo treehouse, go to an hourlong Acro-Yoga session and then treat yourself to a refreshing elixir from The Village Witches. Then you attend a mind-blowing workshop about the mycelium network from none other than Paul Stamets himself, grab a bite to eat and you're on your way to the beach to howl at the sunset before dancing the night away.

Sounds dreamy, right?

Believe it or not, this experience is real. Returning February 27th to March 6th for its 11th year, Envision Festival has been offering it for years. While many hear the word "festival" and conflate it with partying, the organizers of Envision have proven that it can—and should—be so much more than that.

The festival's bedrock comprises seven pillars: Sustainability, Education, Art, Health, Movement, Spirituality and, of course, Music.

At their core, festivals are celebrations. And Envision's organizers have meticulously developed a celebratory gathering wherein every one of its guests experiences the full spectrum of consciousness while connecting, learning and inspiring one another.

"Envision's mission is to create an eye-opening experience that turns us onto a new form of living; a new way to be inspired," reads the festival's website. "To provide tools that can be integrated into the life we are already living or to inspire a complete shift in our life path. The connection to nature can be felt in every aspect of Envision and the ripple effect of what people then take away from the festival is much more potent than just a good party."

Tree-planting ceremony at Envision Festival in 2020. Envision Festival

Envision also promotes regenerative solutions and strives to be as sustainable as possible. This key pillar extends far beyond physical waste, exploring the way humans impact the earth and our relationship to nature. In 2020, the nonprofit “Somos El Cambio" launched to further strengthen and organize Envision's altruistic initiatives, focusing on preservation and restoration.

Speaking of nature, have we mentioned that Envision is nestled in the Costa Rican jungle of Uvita? Each day of the weeklong experience there offers the opportunity to walk a few short minutes to the stunning Playa Hermosa beach, where you can enjoy the ocean, watch the sunset and dance all night long under lush canopies.

Costa Rica is home to one of the world's most biodiverse and rich natural locales for anyone to enjoy, let alone a community of roughly 10,000 like-minded festival-goers. At Envision, you'll feel an undeniable connection with nature as you immerse in the organic sounds of the surrounding jungle. And if you're lucky, you'll spot sloths, monkeys, birds and other wildlife.

But when day turns into night, there will be much more of a focus on Envision's impeccable stage production and cutting-edge music. This pillar is often cited as the top reason people come to Envision—or keep coming back—because the lineup is so diverse. While organizers enlist both local and international talent, headliners from years past include RÜFÜS DU SOL, CloZee, TroyBoi, Tipper and The Funk Hunters, among others.

The lineup for Envision 2023 edition has not yet been revealed at the time of writing, but very few tickets remain. According to organizers, there are over 20,000 people on the waitlist and only a few tickets will be released. To sign up for the waitlist, navigate here.

