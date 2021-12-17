Above & Beyond Announce Return of Group Therapy Weekender at the Gorge
Two years after Above & Beyond's last Group Therapy Weekender at the Gorge Amphitheatre, the legendary trance trio are set to bring their fan-favorite show back to the idyllic venue in 2022 with the help of Insomniac Events.
Above & Beyond's Group Therapy Weekender is set to take place on July 23rd and 24th, 2022. Though there has yet to be a lineup announcement, fans should expect to see many Group Therapy favorites when it drops. Additionally, the trio are likely to bring back many of the in-festival events and amenities, including group yoga.
Those interested in attending the 2022 Group Therapy Weekender need not rush to purchase tickets. Pre-sale starts on January 19th, giving prospective attendees a little over a month to plan and save. If you'd like to receive alerts when tickets go on sale, navigate here.
Check out Above & Beyond's announcement below.
Recommended Articles
Above & Beyond Announce Return of Group Therapy Weekender at the Gorge
The legendary trance trio's two-day event will be back in action in summer 2022.
Zomboy Returns With Bone-Rattling Dubstep Single, "Valley Of Violence"
"Valley Of Violence" is a crowd-pleaser in every way.
R3HAB Reflects On Storied 13-Year Career, Passion and Purpose
"It’s nice to create heaven on earth, but at the end of the day you can’t take anything with you."
FOLLOW ABOVE & BEYOND:
Facebook: facebook.com/aboveandbeyond
Instagram: instagram.com/aboveandbeyond
Twitter: twitter.com/aboveandbeyond
Spotify: spoti.fi/3fHhX1z