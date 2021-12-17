Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Above & Beyond Announce Return of Group Therapy Weekender at the Gorge
Above & Beyond/Twitter

Two years after Above & Beyond's last Group Therapy Weekender at the Gorge Amphitheatre, the legendary trance trio are set to bring their fan-favorite show back to the idyllic venue in 2022 with the help of Insomniac Events.

Above & Beyond's Group Therapy Weekender is set to take place on July 23rd and 24th, 2022. Though there has yet to be a lineup announcement, fans should expect to see many Group Therapy favorites when it drops. Additionally, the trio are likely to bring back many of the in-festival events and amenities, including group yoga.

Those interested in attending the 2022 Group Therapy Weekender need not rush to purchase tickets. Pre-sale starts on January 19th, giving prospective attendees a little over a month to plan and save. If you'd like to receive alerts when tickets go on sale, navigate here.

Check out Above & Beyond's announcement below.

