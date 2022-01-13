Above & Beyond Announce Lineup for 2022 Return of Group Therapy Weekender at the Gorge

Two years after Above & Beyond's last Group Therapy Weekender at the Gorge Amphitheatre, the legendary trance trio are set to bring their fan-favorite show back to the idyllic PNW venue in 2022.

Above & Beyond's Group Therapy Weekender is scheduled for July 23rd and 24th, 2022 and also includes a warm-up party with the group on the 22nd. The legendary trance trio today announced a stellar lineup consisting of many Anjunabeats favorites, such as Ben Böhmer, Mat Zo, Eli & Fur, and Jody Wisternoff, among others. Additionally, Above & Beyond are likely to bring back many of the in-festival events and amenities, like group yoga.

Pre-sale for the 2022 Group Therapy Weekender starts on January 19th at 10AM PT. If you'd like to receive alerts when tickets go on sale, navigate here.

Check out the full lineup via Above & Beyond's announcement below.

FOLLOW ABOVE & BEYOND:

Facebook: facebook.com/aboveandbeyond

Instagram: instagram.com/aboveandbeyond

Twitter: twitter.com/aboveandbeyond

Spotify: spoti.fi/3fHhX1z