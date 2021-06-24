Above & Beyond Announce Anjunafamily Reunion Tour

As the world begins to shift back into a state of normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic brought live events and mass gatherings to a screeching halt, show announcements like Above & Beyond's October 21st Red Rocks performance received a massive response, selling out in minutes.

Due to the overwhelming response, the famed trance trio Anjunabeats founders soon added a second night at the legendary Colorado open air venue, which also sold out immediately. Now, Above & Beyond have announced a full run of United States tour dates as the "Anjunafamily Reunion Tour."

The tour will consist of nine shows from September through November, including the two sold out Red Rocks dates. Above & Beyond will also make their way to The Dome in Atlanta, Miami's Oasis, Echostage in Washington D.C., Minneapolis' Armory, Northerly Island in Chicago, and another outdoor show at Frost Amphitheatre in Stanford, California.

Pre-sale for the stateside "Anjunafamily Reunion Tour" has already begun. Fans can find more information and purchase tickets at Above & Beyond's official website.

