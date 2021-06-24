Above & Beyond Announce Anjunafamily Reunion Tour

Above & Beyond Announce Anjunafamily Reunion Tour

The tour will hit Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, and more.
Author:
Publish date:

Amelia Troubridge

The tour will hit Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, and more.

As the world begins to shift back into a state of normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic brought live events and mass gatherings to a screeching halt, show announcements like Above & Beyond's October 21st Red Rocks performance received a massive response, selling out in minutes. 

Due to the overwhelming response, the famed trance trio Anjunabeats founders soon added a second night at the legendary Colorado open air venue, which also sold out immediately. Now, Above & Beyond have announced a full run of United States tour dates as the "Anjunafamily Reunion Tour." 

The tour will consist of nine shows from September through November, including the two sold out Red Rocks dates. Above & Beyond will also make their way to The Dome in Atlanta, Miami's Oasis, Echostage in Washington D.C., Minneapolis' Armory, Northerly Island in Chicago, and another outdoor show at Frost Amphitheatre in Stanford, California.

Pre-sale for the stateside "Anjunafamily Reunion Tour" has already begun. Fans can find more information and purchase tickets at Above & Beyond's official website

FOLLOW ABOVE & BEYOND:

Facebook: facebook.com/aboveandbeyond
Instagram: instagram.com/aboveandbeyond
Twitter: twitter.com/aboveandbeyond
Spotify: spoti.fi/3fHhX1z

Related

above & beyond
EVENTS

Above & Beyond Announce Return to London for Group Therapy 450 Celebration

Commemorating 450 episodes of their weekly Group Therapy Radio show, the iconic trance trio are hosting a two-day outdoor festival in their hometown of London.

a&b boiz
NEWS

Above & Beyond Tease Potential Film Score Project

Paavo Siljamäki teased a potential film score during an Instagram Q&A.

zeds dead
EVENTS

Zeds Dead Announce "Deadbeats: The Revival" Tour With 13 Shows

The fall tour will hit California, Washington, Texas, New York, and more.

Above & Beyond
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond Share First Single off Forthcoming Album, Acoustic III, and Announce Tour

It will include performances at London's Royal Albert Hall, Radio City Music Hall, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, The Greek Theatre and more.

Above & Beyond - Common Ground Press Shot for "Long Way From Home"Single Release (w/ Spencer Brown) - EDM.com
EVENTS

Full Lineup for Above & Beyond's Miami Music Week Show at RC Cola Plant Announced

Seven Lions, Spencer Brown, and other Anjunabeats favorites join the party.

above & beyond
EVENTS

Above & Beyond to Celebrate 20 Years of Anjunabeats with Extended Livestream Event

Above & Beyond have spent a considerable amount of time apart this year, but that all changes with the celebration of a historic anniversary.

Above and Beyond
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond Drop "Another Angel"

This track may ring a bell for some.

A&B New Press Photo_Credit Amelia Troubridge
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond Announce Upcoming Mix Compilation, Anjunabeats Volume 14

A new Anjunabeats mix is due out at the end of May.