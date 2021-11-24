Above & Beyond to Perform From Peak of Colombia's Historic, 650-Foot El Peñón

Move over, Kaskade: Above & Beyond are coming for the title of most breathtaking livestreamed DJ set of the year.

Much like Kaskade, who recently performed from a bird's eye view at the site of San Francisco's iconic Golden Gate Bridge, the legendary Above & Beyond trio are similarly taking dance music to new heights with the help of Cercle.

This December, Above & Beyond will perform from the top of El Peñón de Guatapé, a natural landmark in Piedra del Peñol, Colombia. Also known as The Stone of El Peñol, the granite monolith towers over 650 feet tal, and can be summited via an equal number of steps embedded in the side of the structure.

As Atlas Obscura points out, the landmark was historically revered as a subject of worship by the indigenous Tahami tribe. Part of why it was believed to have sacred qualities was due to the fact that the 100-ton structure is somewhat anomalous for the landscape, and provides an unmatched view of the surrounding region from its peak.

Teaming up with Cercle to make this pie-in-the-sky show a reality, Above & Beyond will perform from the summit of El Peñón on December 13th. Pre-registration for the livestream set is available now.