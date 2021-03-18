Above & Beyond Announce Return to London for Group Therapy 450 Celebration

As their first official stint with a live audience following the world-wide pandemic, venerated trance trio Above & Beyond have announced their return to the UK for a weekend-long celebration. Commemorating 450 episodes of their weekly Group Therapy Radio show, the band will be hosting a two-day outdoor festival in their hometown of London.

Set to take place Saturday, August 14th and Sunday, August 15th, the festival will showcase a star-studded roster of trance and progressive acts from the band's two record labels, Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep. Playing host to the festivities will be the Drumsheds, a groundbreaking London event space with ten acres of outdoor use and state-of-the-art-production. A brainchild of the famed Printworks venue, Drumsheds sits to the north of London in Meridian Water and offers an immersive experience allowing it to stand as a unique destination.

Serving as a pilgrimage to their legions of fans from around the world, the annual Group Therapy festivals have become an annual tradition for the trio. As such, the group was ecstatic to announce their return back, stating. "Thrilled that our first time back in the saddle will be for one of the world’s greatest live music audiences," Above & Beyond said in a joint press statement. "UK fans sing louder and dance harder than just about anyone. We can only imagine the energy they’ll bring after a year trapped indoors. Can’t wait for this one.”

The full lineup for the two-day event will be revealed soon. Registration for first access to pre-sale tickets can be found at here. Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10AM GMT on Thursday, March 25th.

