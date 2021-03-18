Above & Beyond Announce Return to London for Group Therapy 450 Celebration

Above & Beyond Announce Return to London for Group Therapy 450 Celebration

Commemorating 450 episodes of their weekly Group Therapy Radio show, the iconic trance trio are hosting a two-day outdoor festival in their hometown of London.
Author:
Publish date:

Amelia Troubridge

Commemorating 450 episodes of their weekly Group Therapy Radio show, the iconic trance trio are hosting a two-day outdoor festival in their hometown of London.

As their first official stint with a live audience following the world-wide pandemic, venerated trance trio Above & Beyond have announced their return to the UK for a weekend-long celebration. Commemorating 450 episodes of their weekly Group Therapy Radio show, the band will be hosting a two-day outdoor festival in their hometown of London.

Set to take place Saturday, August 14th and Sunday, August 15th, the festival will showcase a star-studded roster of trance and progressive acts from the band's two record labels, Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep. Playing host to the festivities will be the Drumsheds, a groundbreaking London event space with ten acres of outdoor use and state-of-the-art-production. A brainchild of the famed Printworks venue, Drumsheds sits to the north of London in Meridian Water and offers an immersive experience allowing it to stand as a unique destination.

Serving as a pilgrimage to their legions of fans from around the world, the annual Group Therapy festivals have become an annual tradition for the trio. As such, the group was ecstatic to announce their return back, stating. "Thrilled that our first time back in the saddle will be for one of the world’s greatest live music audiences," Above & Beyond said in a joint press statement. "UK fans sing louder and dance harder than just about anyone. We can only imagine the energy they’ll bring after a year trapped indoors. Can’t wait for this one.”

The full lineup for the two-day event will be revealed soon. Registration for first access to pre-sale tickets can be found at here. Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10AM GMT on Thursday, March 25th.

FOLLOW ABOVE & BEYOND:

Facebook: facebook.com/aboveandbeyond
Instagram: instagram.com/aboveandbeyond
Twitter: twitter.com/aboveandbeyond
Spotify: spoti.fi/3fHhX1z

Related

Above & Beyond Cover Photo
NEWS

Above & Beyond Announce Twitch Partnership for Group Therapy 350

Above & Beyond's ABGT Group Therapy 350 will be a memorable performance for all, thanks to Twitch.

Above & Beyond
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch Above & Beyond Perform While Sailing the River Thames for "Group Therapy 400"

The 70-track set spans the history of Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep.

Oliver heldens
MUSIC RELEASES

Oliver Heldens Joins Above & Beyond for Group Therapy 415

Heldens has dropped a guest mix fresh off the release of his "Thing Called Love" remix.

Above and Beyond
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond Drop "Another Angel"

This track may ring a bell for some.

above & beyond
EVENTS

Above & Beyond to Celebrate 20 Years of Anjunabeats with Extended Livestream Event

Above & Beyond have spent a considerable amount of time apart this year, but that all changes with the celebration of a historic anniversary.

A photo of Above & Beyond (consisting of Jono Grant, Tony McGuinness, and Paavo Siljamäki) wearing suits.
NEWS

Above & Beyond Announce Group Therapy Weekender Shows at The Gorge Amphitheater

Tickets are on sale next week!

3_Lcw6Gw
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond Reunite with Marty Longstaff for "Flying By Candlelight"

Plus Anjunadeep 10, and the Anjunabeats North American Spring Tour

Above & Beyond - Common Ground Press Shot for "Long Way From Home"Single Release (w/ Spencer Brown) - EDM.com
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond Release First Original Collaboration in Nearly a Decade

Above & Beyond and Spencer Brown joined forces with RBBTS to create an evocative new single, “Long Way From Home.”