Above & Beyond Announce Lineup for Group Therapy 500 Event In Los Angeles

The ink is dry on one of the biggest career milestones in the Above & Beyond saga.

Group Therapy Radio, one of dance music's most tenured and dependable mix shows, is surpassing 500 episodes this year. To celebrate, the iconic trio is planning a massive show in Los Angeles.

The two-day celebration at Los Angeles' Banc of California Stadium will feature a pair of Above & Beyond performances on the opening day, October 15th. The legendary trance trio have curated a lineup that meets the moment, inviting ALPHA 9, Andrew Bayer, Grum, Mat Zo and Olan to join them. Above & Beyond have also announced a bevy of celebratory pre- and after-parties.

Launched in 2012, Group Therapy Radio was the spiritual successor to the group's former program, Trance Around the World. Since the launch, Above & Beyond have celebrated each 50-episode milestone with a performance in a different city. Most recently, Group Therapy 450 celebrations took place in London late last year.

Tickets to the Group Therapy 500 show at the Banc of California Stadium sold out within 24 hours, according to a press release shared with EDM.com. For more information on the event, visit the official ABGT500 website.

