Above & Beyond Announce Two-Day Group Therapy 500 Event In Los Angeles

Above & Beyond are celebrating with two full days of live programming, featuring two of their sets, a full day of Anjunadeep curation and more.

Amelia Troubridge

Planning is already underway for one of the biggest career milestones in the Above & Beyond saga.

One of dance music's most tenured and dependable mix shows, Group Therapy Radio is surpassing 500 episodes this year. To celebrate, the iconic trio is planning a massive show set to take place in Los Angeles.

Launched in 2012, Group Therapy Radio was the spiritual successor to the group's former program, Trance Around the World. Since the launch, Above & Beyond have celebrated each 50-episode milestone with a performance in a different city. Most recently, Group Therapy 450 celebrations took place in London late last year. 

ABGT500
above & beyond
EVENTS

By Cameron Sunkel12 seconds ago
grimes
NEWS

Grimes Admits to Involvement In Hack That Disrupted Indie Music Blog

In a recent interview, Grimes claimed responsibility for the infamous hack of Hipster Runoff.

By Cameron Sunkel17 hours ago
sven vath
EVENTS

Sven Väth Performs DJ Set at Elon Musk's Tesla Gigafactory In Berlin

Väth's performance marks the second electronic music show to take place at the Tesla Gigafactory.

By Niko Sani17 hours ago

The two-day celebration in Los Angeles will feature two Above & Beyond performances on the opening day, October 15th. The legendary trio are sure to curate a lineup that meets the moment with the most exciting names in trance in attendance. On Sunday, October 16th, Anjunadeep takes the reigns with a full day of programming that'll most likely feature the latest and greatest from the melodic house imprint. 

The first shot at tickets to Group Therapy 500 will be on Tuesday, April 26th at 10AM PT. To register for the pre-sale and to stay up to date, visit the official ABGT500 website.

