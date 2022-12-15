Above & Beyond's "Group Therapy Weekender" Is Returning to the Gorge In Summer 2023

Legendary trance trio Above & Beyond are making an exciting return tot the Gorge Amphitheatre for their third "Group Therapy Weekender," a three-day experience for trance fans taking place from July 21-23, 2023.

The event will be headlined by Above & Beyond and will feature signees of the group's Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep labels. Attendees will enjoy access to pop-ups, wellness and learning programs and artist meet-and-greets, among other initiatives.

Above & Beyond are going to be working on new music for most of 2023, so the "Group Therapy Weekender" will be their biggest event of the year.

"Our gathering at The Gorge is a bi-annual affair, but we’ve decided to bring the next one forward a year!" they said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "For much of 2023, we’ll be locked away in the studio working on new music, which means we’ve decided not to do a major Group Therapy milestone show next year. ABGT600 in 2024 will be our next all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza, location to be announced. That means The Gorge will undoubtedly be our biggest Anjunafamily event of 2023."

Late this summer, Above & Beyond released their hypnotic progressive house single, "Chains," which premiered during the band's "Group Therapy 450" celebration at The Drumsheds London in September 2021.

Just before Thanksgiving, the iconic trio released a video of their "Group Therapy 500" performance at Los Angeles' Banc of California Stadium. The event celebrated 500 episodes of their trance radio show, which has become one of dance music's most popular since 2012. Millions of fans from around the world tune in to listen to the show.

