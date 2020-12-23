Kaskade, Major Lazer, More to Headline ABRACADABRA NYE Virtual Festival and #SaveOurStages Fundraiser

ABRACADABRA has announced its third and final digital festival of the year and it's shaping up to be the biggest yet. Get ready to ring in 2021 with the 24-hour event, broadcasted live on AbracadabraTV from December 30th through January 1st. All proceeds—raised via voluntary viewer donations, brand partner donations and merch sales—will benefit #SaveOurStages.

The festival will host over 50 hours of nonstop music and self-love experiences. The lineup is stacked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including John Legend, Kaskade, Major Lazer, Aloe Blacc, and ABRACADABRA co-founders BLOND:ISH. It will be hosted live from Miami by Hannah Rad, but can be accessed worldwide. Four hours each day will be dedicated to mental health workshops and wellness activities, such as meditations, sound baths, yoga, conscious cooking, and more.

NIVA's #SaveOurStages has been hard at work during the COVID-19 pandemic, fighting to preserve and aid the ecosystem of independent live event venues and promoters experiencing the pitfalls of the virus' impact. To encourage viewers to donate, ABRACADABRA has partnered with Fandiem, a contest platform that gives fans the opportunity to donate and win virtual and IRL experiences and prizes from their favorite artists and festivals. These experiences will include a Miami jet ski adventure with BLOND:ISH, a Tulum getaway for ABRACADABRA’s in-person festival in 2022, and more.

“This pandemic has forced the music industry to evolve and find new ways to bridge the gap between the physical and online realms,” BLOND:ISH said in a press release. “We launched AbracadabraTV on Twitch this year with the intention to better serve and uplift our fans by building a movement that gives them the tools to connect and create their own reality.”

ABRACADABRA Festival will air December 30th through January 1st on AbracadabraTV, exclusively on Twitch. To learn more and to donate, click here. In the meantime, get excited for what's in store with the official festival trailer below.