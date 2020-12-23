Kaskade, Major Lazer, More to Headline ABRACADABRA NYE Virtual Festival and #SaveOurStages Fundraiser

Kaskade, Major Lazer, More to Headline ABRACADABRA NYE Virtual Festival and #SaveOurStages Fundraiser

The virtual festival will benefit NIVA's #SaveOurStages and stream live exclusively on Twitch.
Author:
Publish date:

ABRACADABRA has announced its third and final digital festival of the year and it's shaping up to be the biggest yet. Get ready to ring in 2021 with the 24-hour event, broadcasted live on AbracadabraTV from December 30th through January 1st. All proceeds—raised via voluntary viewer donations, brand partner donations and merch sales—will benefit #SaveOurStages.

The festival will host over 50 hours of nonstop music and self-love experiences. The lineup is stacked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including John Legend, Kaskade, Major Lazer, Aloe Blacc, and ABRACADABRA co-founders BLOND:ISH. It will be hosted live from Miami by Hannah Rad, but can be accessed worldwide. Four hours each day will be dedicated to mental health workshops and wellness activities, such as meditations, sound baths, yoga, conscious cooking, and more.

ABRA POSTER 4x5

NIVA's #SaveOurStages has been hard at work during the COVID-19 pandemic, fighting to preserve and aid the ecosystem of independent live event venues and promoters experiencing the pitfalls of the virus' impact. To encourage viewers to donate, ABRACADABRA has partnered with Fandiem, a contest platform that gives fans the opportunity to donate and win virtual and IRL experiences and prizes from their favorite artists and festivals. These experiences will include a Miami jet ski adventure with BLOND:ISH, a Tulum getaway for ABRACADABRA’s in-person festival in 2022, and more.

“This pandemic has forced the music industry to evolve and find new ways to bridge the gap between the physical and online realms,” BLOND:ISH said in a press release. “We launched AbracadabraTV on Twitch this year with the intention to better serve and uplift our fans by building a movement that gives them the tools to connect and create their own reality.” 

ABRACADABRA Festival will air December 30th through January 1st on AbracadabraTV, exclusively on Twitch. To learn more and to donate, click here. In the meantime, get excited for what's in store with the official festival trailer below. 

Related

Tomorrowland Around The World
EVENTS

Tomorrowland Formally Announces 2020 Virtual NYE Festival: See the Full Lineup

Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte, Diplo, and many more are primed for DJ sets.

Carl cox
EVENTS

Carl Cox, Amelie Lens, Pete Tong, More to Perform at Virtual Beirut Fundraiser

Watch your favorite artists throw down to raise money for the city of Beirut.

ALUNA
EVENTS

Aluna Curates All Black, POC, Female Lineup for Virtual "Rodeo Rave" Festival

The stream will go live via Twitch on November 1st.

23736033_2015365862025403_4378326217038196690_o
EVENTS

Decadence Arizona Announces First Headliners for NYE Festival

Decadence Arizona holds nothing back by announcing two of the largest electronic dance music acts in the game.

unnamed_721
EVENTS

Madrid's Mad Cool Festival Unveils 2021 Lineup with Major Lazer, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Nina Kraviz, More

The Killers, Twenty One Pilots, and Red Hot Chili Peppers are among the fest's headliners.

Major-Lazer-Press 2
NEWS

Diplo Previews Major Lazer's Forthcoming Remix of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights”

Diplo has been using his nightly live streams to preview new music.

Marshmello
EVENTS

Marshmello, Dillon Francis, Major Lazer to Play "Save Our Stages" Livestream Festival

With live music in dire straits, the race is on to save iconic independent venues.

A photo of people sitting on a grassy hill at Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City (NYC).
EVENTS

Major Lazer, ZHU and Gesaffelstein to Headline Governors Ball 2019

Electronic music acts are only a fraction of this year's Governors Ball lineup.