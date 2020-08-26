Denver nightlife group CoClubs and local artist option4 have teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind, socially-distanced music and art experience, The Acoma Street Project. The project debuts this weekend, August 27th to 29th, and the open air exhibit will run for six weeks. The rare pop-up will combine livestreamed performances from top DJs with an immersive art and dining experience for fans. This weekend's event is headlined by house acts BLOND:ISH, Dubfire, and Random Rab.

CoClubs is a local-to-Colorado business that runs five venues across Denver. They provide top experiences in unique spaces, serving the community for the last 20 years. option4 is a Colorado-based deep house artist by way of the Midwest. Despite the turbulence of events in 2020, the two hope to start a trend of safe, innovative music experiences that fans can still enjoy.

Each week, artists from around the world will be broadcasted to a 26-foot 4K LED wall, which will allow them to perform for small, isolated groups of fans under strictly enforced safety guidelines. The event will feature festival-grade production in a reimagined outdoor venue environment.

The Acoma Street Project has partnered with IRL Art to curate a 5000-square foot art walk gallery adorned with art from local artists in the Denver scene. Multimedia artist Android Jones, who most recently ran visuals for CloZee's Neon Jungle album release party, will be performing his world renowned visuals powered by MICRODOSE VR.

In accordance with local and statewide regulations, The Acoma Street Project will operate under a strict multipart health and safety plan. Masks and social distancing are required, as four person parties will be escorted to reserved, isolated platforms where they will be able to order food and drink. Attendees will be escorted through the art-walk in separate groups as well, before being led back to their platform to enjoy the music performances.

The Acoma Street Project aims to offer an escape from the monotony and struggle of 2020. The result is an experience curated for the Denver community by its top organizers.

Tickets are on sale now here.