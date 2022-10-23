Check Out ACRAZE's Exclusive EDM.com Playlist Ahead of His Seismic Dance Event Debut

Seismic Dance Event lies just on the horizon and ACRAZE is chief among the newcomers to Austin's largest house and techno music festival.

Promising talents and established legends alike are converging on the Lone Star state next month, and the EDM.com Class of 2022 inductee has plenty for fans to chew over in anticipation for this year's landmark 5th edition.

As the "Do It To It" producer achieves new highs, he's reminding himself of the persevering journey through the highs and lows along the way with "Believe." The Goodboys-assisted single marks his opening salvo in an exclusive playlist he's put together for EDM.com.

Summertime track selections are still top of mind for ACRAZE as he peppers in breezy, carefree cuts including FISHER's "Yeah The Girls," Claptone's remix of the timeless "Calabria," and Joshwa's sizzling Latin house hit, "Papi."

Of course, there's more to discover from ACRAZE himself on the playlist including a remix of his seminal hit from Hugo Cantarra, who keeps the song in the spirit of the underground while configuring the track for maximum danceability with groovy arpeggiated basslines.

Check out ACRAZE's full list of selections below and catch him live at Seismic Dance Event on November 12th.

