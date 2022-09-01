Carl Cox, Eric Prydz, Charlotte de Witte, More Confirmed for ADE's 2022 Festival Program

With less than two months to go until the return of Amsterdam Dance Event, its organizers have revealed a staggering second wave of artists.

ADE, the world's premier electronic music summit, announced its initial phase of artists in early July. But today's reveal illustrates just how much of an impact organizers plan on making after grappling with the tortuous nature of Dutch pandemic restrictions.

This year's festival program will feature performances by Carl Cox, Eric Prydz, Charlotte de Witte, Sven Väth, Richie Hawtin, Peggy Gou, Marcel Dettmann and many more electronic music luminaries. Check out the full list here.

Alongside the festival program, the ADE Pro conference will feature discussions about the future of dance music. According to a press release shared with EDM.com, ticket-holders can attend discussions about the impact of artificial intelligence with ex-Google engineer Blake Lemoine and the metaverse with Meta industry head Daniela Weitmann, among others. You can purchase an ADE Pro Pass here.

One of the more unique talks will come courtesy of future house pioneer Don Diablo, who is set to engage in conversation with a deepfake version of himself in order to explore the intricacies of deepfake tech. The interview, dubbed "In conversation with mAIself," is the first of its kind, according to ADE.

ADE runs from October 19-23, 2022. You can find tickets and more information via the conference's website.

