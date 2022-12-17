"What's Your Vibe?": Watch the Official ADE 2022 Film
After a record-breaking year, the team behind the Amsterdam Dance Event have revealed its official film, What’s Your Vibe?
Directed by Anna Bogomolova, the film showcases the five-day assembly of conferences, performances, parties and panels that took place in the heart of Amsterdam just two months ago in October.
What’s Your Vibe? sums up the triumphant ADE 2022, which welcomed a staggering 450,000 attendees. The visual exposé reflects the event’s musical and conversational philosophies through its title.
"Am I in control of my vibe? Music gives us the tools to answer this question, to articulate our vibe," reads the film's description. "What do we choose to amplify, distort, or to harmonize? What kind of ideas do we try to synthesize or to sample? These decisions shape the vibe; they drive the culture forwards. By providing a space for so many musical philosophies, ADE reflects the harmony and the dissonance of this creative process, just like the highs and the lows of a typical night out."
Next year's ADE is slated for October 18-22, 2023. Pre-registration is now open.
Watch the official ADE 2022 film below.
