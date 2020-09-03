ADE Announces New "COVID-Proof Seated Concerts" in Amsterdam

After the cancellation of the 2020 iteration of Amsterdam Dance Event, a virtual event was announced, following suit with many other major 2020 events throttled by the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, after working in close collaboration with the Amsterdam City Council, ADE has curated new 2020 events under the ADE Specials banner.

In an official statement, ADE confirmed that new events will be held throughout Amsterdam, which will comply with public safety guidelines put forth by the government. "The ADE team has worked hard to be able to deliver the best possible ADE experience while ensuring public health and government guidelines," the statement says. "In doing so, we have collaborated closely with the city council and the city's venues to host a balanced series ADE Specials throughout Amsterdam."

Five venues have been confirmed for ADE Specials events thus far, including Bimhuis, Concertgebouw, Melkweg, Paradiso and Paradiso Noord. The official statement also confirmed that there are more venues and events to be announced soon. Digital ADE events will also persist, including DJ sets, conferences, masterclasses, studio tours and more.

For more information on ADE Specials events, visit Amsterdam Dance Event's official website.