October 1, 2021
More Than 250 ADE Festival Events Confirmed For 2021 Edition
The update follows a recent change to Dutch COVID-19 restrictions, which included an end to the country's social distancing mandate.
Despite overwhelming adversity due to COVID-19, ADE Festival's organizers have been steadfast in their belief that the show must go on.

It now appears that their efforts have been well spent. This week, they confirmed that more than 250 in-person shows across 90+ venues will take place during the event's upcoming 2021 edition, scheduled for October 13-16. 

This development follows a recent loosening of COVID-19 mitigation measures in the Netherlands, including an official end to social distancing on September 25th. Still, nightlife establishments are being held to a strict midnight curfew so ADE Festival will be held between the hours of 6AM and midnight.  Patrons will also be required to show proof of vaccination or provide a negative COVID-19 test no more than 24 hours old. 

"Despite the limitations, we are pleased that ADE can help support the sector in this way after a difficult period, and that together we show how strong we are as an industry," said the co-directors of ADE, Meindert Kennis and Jan-Willem van de Ven. 

While a whopping 350 concerts had originally been planned for ADE Festival's 25th anniversary, the event still boasts an updated lineup of high-caliber names like Armin van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte, Disclosure and Nina Kraviz. Check out the full program and buy tickets here

