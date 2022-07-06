Skip to main content
ADE Reveals First Wave of 2022 Lineup With Afrojack, Tiësto, CloZee, More

ADE Reveals First Wave of 2022 Lineup With Afrojack, Tiësto, CloZee, More

Over 2,500 artists are typically featured at the iconic dance music summit.

Jarett Lopez/EDM.com

Over 2,500 artists are typically featured at the iconic dance music summit.

The initial wave of Amsterdam Dance Event 2022 artists has been revealed, as plans for the iconic electronic music festival and conference program are rapidly coming into focus.

In late May, organizers revealed their plans to host a wide-ranging series of panel discussions led by industry experts. Diplo, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Youssou N’Dour and Suzanne Ciani were just a few of the many leaders announced.

Of course, there's a balance between work and play that ADE has come to be known for, and fans are getting their first taste of the latter with the reveal of the first phase of this year's edition. As in years past, the lineup covers artists hailing from all corners of the globe, including Afrojack, Tiësto, Armin van Buuren, The Blessed Madonna, CloZee, Alan Walker, Camo & Crooked, Oliver Heldens, Sasha, Seth Troxler and many more.

The comprehensive event is highly sought after by electronic music fans who have historically made the journey from over 146 unique countries. This year's edition will see ADE's return close to scale with the incorporation of performances featuring roughly 2,500 artists, panels with over 600 speakers combined, and enough programming to span 200 venues throughout Amsterdam. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Nicky Romero headlining the Protocol Recordings Label Night at Escape Nightclub for Amsterdam Dance Event
EVENTS

ADE Reveals First Wave of 2022 Lineup With Afrojack, Tiësto, CloZee, More

Over 2,500 artists are typically featured at the iconic dance music summit.

By Cameron Sunkeljust now
NYE_AspireHigher-Whosjfk-12-31-21-1980
EVENTS

Chase & Status, Emancipator, KOAN Sound, More to Headline Submersion Festival 2022

The sophomore edition of Submersion Festival is taking things to the next level.

By EDM.com Staff35 minutes ago
MakingTime_Credit_UvLucas_3
EVENTS

Four Tet, TSHA, Bicep, More to Perform at New Music Festival On Historic 1771 War Fort

The inaugural Making Time Festival will take place near Philadelphia at Fort Mifflin, a National Historic Landmark.

By Jason Heffler39 minutes ago

Tickets are available now to this year's Amsterdam Dance Event, which runs from October 19th to October 23rd.

Related

Amsterdam Dance Event
EVENTS

ADE Announces First Wave of 2022 Speakers & Showcases

The first taste of ADE’s stunning lineup of conference speakers and performers has arrived.

ade
EVENTS

ADE Announces 2022 Dates, Return of Pro Conference

The ADE Pro conference was cancelled in 2021 due to stringent guidelines from the Dutch government.

ade amsterdam dance event
NEWS

deadmau5, Don Diablo, More Confirmed as ADE 2021 Conference Speakers

The world’s leading electronic music summit will return to its full live format in October 2021.

Nicky Romero headlining the Protocol Recordings Label Night at Escape Nightclub for Amsterdam Dance Event
EVENTS

"Dance Is a Rave-olution": ADE Shares Mini-Documentary Ahead of 2022 Conference

The short film explores the impact of club culture and features appearances from Honey Dijon, Octo Octa and more.

ade
EVENTS

ADE 2021 Hangs In the Balance After Dutch Government's "Disastrous" COVID-19 Nightlife Restrictions

"Without a clear vision on nightlife and its culture, there is still no hope on the horizon for countless clubs, artists and electronic music enthusiasts."

Gashouder Awakenings ADE 2021
EVENTS

ADE's Arts and Culture Expands to Include Artist Residencies and New Experiences In 2022

Tamara Shogaolu and Nick Verstand are among the first to be announced as part of ADE's stellar 2022 Arts and Culture program.

ade amsterdam dance event
EVENTS

More Than 250 ADE Festival Events Confirmed For 2021 Edition

The update follows a recent change to Dutch COVID-19 restrictions, which included an end to the country's social distancing mandate.

ade
NEWS

ADE Festival 2021 Moving Forward Despite New COVID-19 Regulations

This year's Amsterdam Dance Event, on the other hand, has sadly been abandoned.