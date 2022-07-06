ADE Reveals First Wave of 2022 Lineup With Afrojack, Tiësto, CloZee, More

The initial wave of Amsterdam Dance Event 2022 artists has been revealed, as plans for the iconic electronic music festival and conference program are rapidly coming into focus.

In late May, organizers revealed their plans to host a wide-ranging series of panel discussions led by industry experts. Diplo, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Youssou N’Dour and Suzanne Ciani were just a few of the many leaders announced.

Of course, there's a balance between work and play that ADE has come to be known for, and fans are getting their first taste of the latter with the reveal of the first phase of this year's edition. As in years past, the lineup covers artists hailing from all corners of the globe, including Afrojack, Tiësto, Armin van Buuren, The Blessed Madonna, CloZee, Alan Walker, Camo & Crooked, Oliver Heldens, Sasha, Seth Troxler and many more.

The comprehensive event is highly sought after by electronic music fans who have historically made the journey from over 146 unique countries. This year's edition will see ADE's return close to scale with the incorporation of performances featuring roughly 2,500 artists, panels with over 600 speakers combined, and enough programming to span 200 venues throughout Amsterdam.

Tickets are available now to this year's Amsterdam Dance Event, which runs from October 19th to October 23rd.