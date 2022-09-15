Experiences With Carl Cox, Martin Garrix, More Confirmed for 2022 ADE Lab: See the Full Program

As the return of the world's largest electronic music conference nears, its organizers have poured gasoline on the hype.

Amsterdam Dance Event today revealed the lineup for ADE Lab, its slate of programming that offers a more accessible alternative to the industry professional-oriented ADE Pro business conference. The program is vast, boasting a myriad of workshops, think tanks and panels exploring dance music culture.

ADE is beloved for its rare, one-of-a-kind electronic music experiences. And after the scourge of COVID-19, which threw a wrench into the conference's last two iterations, organizers are now going bigger than ever.

Holders of the ADE Lab Pass will be able to visit Martin Garrix's STMPD Studios, where they'll learn about mixing spatial sound in Dolby Atmos. Electronic music producers can also submit demos and get custom feedback from Nicky Romero.

Nicky Romero performs during ADE 2021. Jarett Lopez/EDM.com

Meanwhile, legendary DJ and techno producer Carl Cox has been confirmed to speak about Electronic Generations, his first album in over 10 years, ahead of its October 28th release. He'll also take fans inside his live setup for an intimate DJ session dubbed "Carl Cox: The Three Deck Wizard Goes Live."

ADE Lab ticket-holders can also join discussions with Oliver Heldens, Ellen Allien and Kerri Chandler as well as a rare vinyl DJing workshop with Van Anh. Elsewhere, representatives from Spotify, SoundCloud, Bandcamp and more will "guide artists through the world of streaming and music ownership," according to a press release.

ADE Lab takes place over four days from Wednesday, October 19th through Saturday, October 22nd at Brakke Grond and Amsterdam’s Nes area. The program is accessible via the ADE Lab Pass, which you can purchase here. ADE Pro Pass holders will have full access to the Lab programming.

Explore the full 2022 ADE Lab program here.

