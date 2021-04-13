ADE Announces Livestream Conference Highlighting the Future of Events and Emerging Technology

3LAU, Richie Hawtin, and other industry professionals will discuss the future of NFTs and events at ADE's upcoming remote conference.
While the in-person Amsterdam Dance Event festivities are still a full six months away, ADE is launching an upcoming livestream event to tide the music industry over in the meantime.

This week, ADE In Conversation will feature a discussion around hosting events in a post-pandemic world as well as the opportunities for artists within the rapidly flourishing NFT space.

Who better to explain the value of backing NFT technology than 3LAU, a crypto-power player who recently landed on Coin Telegraph's Top 100 Notable People In Blockchain. He is joined by famed techno producer Richie Hawtin, who recently celebrated 303 Day with a series of NFTs honoring his Plastikman alias, and digital artist Mat Dryhurst. 

The second panel consists of several high-profile event organizers sharing their insights on timelines and strategies for reopening and throwing events in a post-pandemic environment. Creative Artists Agency’s Head of Electronic Maria May, Elrow's Juan Arnau Jr., Fieldlab Events' Pieter Lubberts, and Swallow Events' Grego O'Halloran are set to drive that conversation.

In addition to discussion around reopening best practices while preserving public safety, the panel will be covering the ways in which they see events potentially changing for the long-term. 

Those interested in attending should create a free account and register for access via the event's website. ADE In Conversation takes place April 15th at 5PM CET.

ADE's in-person 25th anniversary edition is scheduled for October 13th to 17th, 2021. 

