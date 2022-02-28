Afterparty NFT Music Festival Shares Full Lineup With The Chainsmokers, Gryffin, SOFI TUKKER, More

The organizers of Afterparty, the upcoming NFT-gated music festival and artistic showcase in Las Vegas, have announced a star-studded lineup for its inaugural edition.

Gryffin, LANY, SOFI TUKKER, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, Elohim, and many more join previously announced headliners The Kid LAROI and The Chainsmokers in the assemblage of this two-day digital utopia.

Afterparty is shaking up the standard music festival model on several fronts. For starters, each of Afterparty's 1,500 "Utopian" NFT collectibles doubles as a digital art piece as well as the key to accessing the two-day event. You can gain access to the festival by purchasing a "Utopian" NFT or Afterparty Festival Pass.

Afterparty's Web3 mission statement is to bring NFT utility to the real-world through creating a path to NFT-based ticketing, and the official Afterparty Music Festival represents the dawn of the era. Founded by Afterparty and produced in partnership with former Life is Beautiful partner Ryan Doherty and former Kaaboo executive Chris Racan, the festival is scheduled for March 18th and 19th.

Located at the futuristic AREA15 entertainment complex, which has been referred to as an "indoor Burning Man" experience by fellow NFT tastemaker Paris Hilton, Afterparty will have an immersive NFT showcase on display featuring numerous creators in the emerging space. Overall, 20 NFT artists will be on rotation throughout the weekend including Refik Anadol, David OReilly, Yulia Shur, Ash Thorp, and more.

To secure a spot at the debut Afterparty festival, head over to OpenSea to grab your "Utopian" NFT.

