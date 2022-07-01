Skip to main content
Airbeat One Celebrates 20 Years of Pushing the Electronic Music Festival Envelope In Europe

One of Europe’s largest dance music festivals, Airbeat One is making its grandiose return July 6-10.

Steffen Schulze

From their first festival in 2002, which entertained less than 1,000 fans, the organizers of Airbeat One have undoubtedly come a long way. 

Founded by seasoned events professional Sebastian Eggert, the illustrious festival is celebrating 20 years of uniting Germany’s electronic dance music community with this year's edition. Hosted in an old airfield near the small town of Neustadt-Glewe, Airbeat One prides itself on building essentially an entire city along the countryside, in a key location that can be reached within roughly two hours from Northern Germany’s two biggest economic hubs: Berlin and Hamburg.

Boasting an impressive six stages, Airbeat One provides quite the experience for festival-goers. Soundtracked by some of EDM's very best, the fest's Mainstage and Arena are towering, while the Terminal and Second stages offer a more intimate setting.

Throughout the years, camping has also become one of Airbeat One’s staples, with its campgrounds stretching as far as the eye can see and attendees sharing treasured moments together under the stars.

Airbeat One 2019.

Airbeat One 2019.

Airbeat One’s 2022 event is arguably its biggest to date. Following a two-year hiatus, Eggert’s team and the event’s expected 65,000-plus attendees alike are aching to return to Neustadt-Glewe’s fields for an unforgettable four days.

While electronic music superstars such as NERVO, Marshmello, Tiësto, Kygo and more are slated to light up the festival’s colossal Mainstage, trailblazers such as Charlotte de Witte, Flux Pavilion, Dillon Francis and Angerfist will take the decks at the festival's numerous genre-focused stages.

The mainstage at Airbeat One 2019. 

The mainstage at Airbeat One 2019. 

Tickets for Airbeat One 2022 can be purchased here, starting at €99.00. This year, the festival will continue implementing its innovative cashless system, which was first introduced back in 2018.

Check out Airbeat One’s full 2022 lineup below.

Airbeat One 2022 lineup. 

Airbeat One 2022 lineup. 

