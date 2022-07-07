Airbeat One 2022: Lineup, Camping, Set Times and Everything Else You Need to Know

Airbeat One's highly anticipated 2022 edition is just days away, and tens of thousands of attendees are itching to return to Neustadt-Glewe for four days of dance music bliss.

Organized by Music Eggert, the gigantic electronic music festival is celebrating its momentous 20-year anniversary in 2022 while aiming to take fans to the destination of Italy with its groundbreaking Mainstage design.

As you’re getting ready to hit the fields of Neustadt-Glewe and enjoy the mesmerizing experience Airbeat One has to offer, here’s all the information you need to make the most out of your festival experience this year.

Airbeat One is taking place July 6-10 in an old airfield near Neustadt-Glewe, a small town in Northern Germany. Located on Autobahn 24, Neustadt-Glewe connects the country's two biggest population centers: Berlin and Hamburg. The festival site can be reached by public transportation, partybus or car, while Airbeat shuttles will be transporting attendees within Neustadt-Glewe.

You can find more information about the location, as well as its nearby beach and castle here.

Tickets

With the support of Airbeat One’s sponsors, the festival was able to lower regular three-day tickets to an incredible €99.00. Regular, VIP and VIP Gold tickets can be purchased here.

A comprehensive FAQ for all things Airbeat One can also be found here.

Getting there by public transportation

In case you’d like the travel to Airbeat One by train, a station is located directly in Neustadt-Glewe with free shuttles transporting visitors to the festival site.

Hamburg and Berlin are the two airports closest to Airbeat One, with the festival’s partner Feierreisen offering daily shuttle tours from their respective airports to the festival. In case flying would be your transportation of choice, you can find more information about Feierreisen and the shuttles on their website here.

Getting there by partybus

Airbeat One will have buses traveling to the festival from more than two dozen of Germany’s largest cities. For attendees who wouldn’t want to appoint a driver within their group, or save camping space and money by not purchasing a car-vignette, which is necessary for car entrance at the campgrounds, the partybus is the ideal option.

According to Airbeat One’s website, the buses drive to and from Aachen, Berlin, Bielefeld, Bonn, Braunschweig, Bremen, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Flensburg, Frankfurt am Main, Hamburg, Hannover, Kiel, Koblenz, Köln, Mannheim, München, Münster, Nürnberg, Lübeck, Oldenburg, Osnabrück, Regensburg, Rostock, Schwerin, Stuttgart and Würzburg.

The departure and return timetable, as well as tickets for the buses, can be found here.

Getting there by car

Airbeat One site can be reached from Berlin through Autobahn 24 within approximately two hours, as well as Hamburg within 1 hour and 30 minutes.

In case you decide to travel to Airbeat One by car, take a look at the festival’s instructions on how to arrive at your camping area of choice here.

Packing guide

Packing for four days and nights of camping with your friends, and making sure you don't miss anything you might need, definitely takes time. Here’s Airbeat One’s festival checklist—feel free to go through it to make sure you haven’t forgotten anything of importance.

Airbeat One 2022 Festival Checklist. airbeat-one.de

Parking and camping

Airbeat One is as much about the music as it is about camping, with enormous campgrounds and a diverse set of tent options, as well as other accommodation alternatives. Find more information about the festival’s five camping sites below.

Main Camping 1 and North Camping (Main Camping 2):

The Main Camping 1 area is located right next to the festival site and allows for individual parking and tent space. The North Camping area on the other hand, also known as Main Camping 2, is located slightly further away from the festival site, offering a quieter and more relaxed experience. Similarly, you will be able to park your car and set up your own tent at North Camping, with free bus shuttles driving you to and from the festival, the nearby lake, and the city.

VIP Camping:

VIP camping complements the Main Camping experience with access to the VIP Village, a fun space where you can wind down, exercise and do sports, swim in a large mobile pool, and enjoy the exciting lineup of DJs that are slated to take the decks at the VIP Village stage.

Special Camping and Easy Camping:

Located next to the VIP Village, Special Camping allows for access to the VIP Village, while providing you with ready-made tents, tipis, lodges and more. Similarly, Easy Camping allows you to enjoy a tent that has already been set up for you, without the extra costs and comfort features of Special Camping, or the access to the VIP Village. The Easy Camping area is located near North Camping, providing a peaceful camping experience.

Camping tickets, as well as more information on the individual camping sites, can be found here.

Airbeat One 2019. Guido Kunze

The Stages & Lineup

Other than its VIP Village stage, Airbeat One boasts an impressive five stages, each with its own unique character and design. More than 300 artists are scheduled to perform during the festival’s four days.

Airbeat One 2022 Lineup. c/o Press

Mainstage

Airbeat One’s gigantic Mainstage is a spectacle to behold with each edition of the festival, while drawing design inspiration from each year’s destination. The design of Airbeat One’s 2022 Mainstage hasn’t been revealed yet, we do know, however, that it will sport influences from Italy, which marks this year’s destination.

This year, the Mainstage will be soundtracked by some of dance music’s A-listers, including Kygo, Tiësto, NERVO, Mariana BO, Steve Aoki, Marshmello and many more. Featuring an otherworldly production, which includes massive led walls, pyrotechnics, lasers, flame throwers and fireworks, it is bound to become the epicenter of the festival's experience.

Airbeat One 2019 Mainstage. Julian Canto

Arena Stage

Set up next to the Second Stage, Airbeat One’s Arena Stage is a massive tent with staggering production and an even more impressive lineup. Its Thursday run will be curated by Boris Brejcha’s FCKING SERIOUS imprint, while Spanish events brand and curator Elrow will be taking over on Friday and Saturday, bringing along the likes of Charlotte de Witte, Camelphat, Claptone, Fisher, Vintage Culture and more for a magical house and techno experience.

Airbeat One 2018 Arena Stage. Tobi Stoffels

Terminal Stage

The Terminal Stage, which will be open from Airbeat One’s first day on July 6th, is slated to feature the most diverse lineup out of any other stage at the festival. Located between the Mainstage and the Gladiator Stage, the Terminal will be soundtracked by dance music superstars such as Alan Walker, Krewella, Robin Schulz, Dillon Francis, Tchami and Nora en Pure, while sporting a great number of bass music acts, among them Virtual Riot, Flux Pavilion, Netsky, Zeds Dead and more.

Airbeat One 2019 Terminal Stage. Steffen Schulze

Gladiator Stage (Q-Dance Takeover)

Aimed at fans of some of dance music’s most heavy-hitting sounds, such as hardstyle and hardcore, The Gladiator stage will feature a Q-dance takeover for the entirety of the festival, which will be a Germany exclusive. Q-dance is the Dutch company behind monumental European festivals such as Defqon.1 and Qlimax. The Gladiator Stage will feature performances by the likes of Headhunterz, Angerfist, Wildstylez, Da Tweekaz, Sound Rush and many more.

Airbeat One 2019 Q-Dance Stage. Kai Behrendt

Second Stage

The Second Stage is dedicated to the sounds of trance and goa, while running till 8 in the morning on the festival’s main three days. It will feature a massive lineup of iconic trance artists, including Astrix, Aly & Fila, Markus Schulz, Infected Mushroom and many more. It's made up of a tent-like structure and boasts hypnotic production, as well as a unique 3D projection mapping technique, which is bound to make it all the more impressive.

Airbeat One 2019 Second Stage. Kai Behrendt

Set Times

If you think picking out what stage to visit or which sets to catch is a tricky task, you’re not alone. Visit Airbeat One’s website here for an in-depth overview of the set times for this year’s edition.

