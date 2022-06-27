Airbeat One Unveils Huge 2022 Lineup With Charlotte de Witte, DJ Snake, Tiësto, More

From its humble beginnings in 2004, Germany's Airbeat One has cemented itself as one of Europe’s biggest electronic dance music festivals. Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are now planning a grandiose return to Neustadt-Glewe, announcing a colossal lineup and "one of the most unbeatable festival prices in all of Europe."

Taking place July 6-10, Airbeat One will feature over 300 artists, spread across six stages. Its leviathan Mainstage, however, has always been quite a marvel. Back in 2019, the festival’s India theme saw the stage turn into the Taj Mahal while 2018’s edition took attendees to England with a design resembling Tower Bridge and Big Ben. This year's Mainstage will be inspired by Italian culture.

The 2022 Mainstage’s lineup is staggering, featuring performances from a slew of the world's most popular DJs, like NERVO, Armin van Buuren, DJ Snake, Don Diablo, Kygo, Marshmello, Tiësto and so many more.

"After two years of the Corona enforced cancellation of Airbeat One, we were insanely looking forward to being able to celebrate a carefree festival without the fear of restrictions," said Airbeat One's event manager Sebastian Eggert in a press statement.

"Unfortunately, with the war in Ukraine, inflation, rising prices, and additional expenses, circumstances have arisen this year that make it difficult for many to celebrate carefree," Eggert continued. "Therefore, we have talked to our sponsors, who have agreed to financially lower the tickets for the benefit of festival-goers and the festival itself. Therefore we are now able to lower the price of the 3-day festival tickets to a sensational 99.00 Euros, so that as many people as possible will be able to afford the small festival vacation in Neustadt-Glewe (and can party and experience incredible music for a few days, much like we did before the days of Corona and before the war)."

Tickets for Airbeat One are available now starting at €99.00, and can be purchased here. Check out the full 2022 lineup below.

AIRBEAT ONE 2022 Lineup

Mainstage:

3 Are Legend (German Exclusive)

Afrojack

Armin van Buuren

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

DJ Snake

Don Diablo

Kygo (German Exclusive)

Marshmello (German Exclusive)

Martin Solveig

NERVO

Oliver Heldens

Steve Aoki

Tiesto

Timmy Trumpet

Vini Vici

W&W

Yellow Claw



Mainstage Acts:

Bassjackers

Danny Avila

Dimitri Vangelis & Wyman

Mariana BO

Neelix

Ostblockschlampen

Sophie Francis

TV NOISE

Will Sparks



Arena FCKNG Serious Thursday:

Boris Brejcha

Arena by elrow – Friday & Saturday (German Exclusive):

Charlotte de Witte

Camelphat

Claptone

Fisher

Kölsch

Mark Knight

Paul Kalkbrenner

SK!Y

Vintage Culture



Terminal Headliner:

Alan Walker

Alle Farben

ALOK

Dillon Francis (German Exclusive)

EDX

FEDDE LE GRAND

Flux Pavillion

Gestört aber GeiL

HUGEL

KREWELLA

Lari Luke

Lost Frequencies

Lucas & Steve

MalaaMarten Hoger

Mike Perry

Moksi

Morten

Netsky

Nora En Pure

Ofenbach

Robin Schulz

Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano

Tchami

TOPIC

Younotus

ZEDS DEAD

Terminal Support:

Anstandslos & Durchgeknallt

Dimitri Vangelis & Wyman

Lidsba

Lexy & K-Paul

Quintino

Stella Bossi

The Stickmen Project

VIZE



Gladiator Stage Q-dance Takeover (German Exclusive):

Adaro

Adrenalize

Angerfist

Audiotricz

Brennan Heart

Coone

D-Block & S-te-Fan

D-Sturb

Devin Wild

Dr. Peacock

Frequencerz

Headhunterz

Keltek

Mandy

MC Villain

Miss K8

Noisecontrollers

Psyko Punkz

Radical Redemption

Ran-D

Rebelin

Rejecta

SEFA

Sound Rush

Sound Rush & Atmozfears pres. 2^1

Sub Zero Project

TNT

Warface

Wildstylez

Zatox

Arena Pre-Opening – Main Circus:

Code Black

Creek

Deadly Guns

Jebroer

Korsakoff

Paul Elstak



Second Stage hosted by Indian Spirit Festival:

Ace Ventura

Alpha9

Aly & Fila

Andrew Rayel

Astrix

Avalon

Ben Nicky

Berg

BLASTOYZ

Bliss

Bubble

Captain Hook

Claudinho Brasil

Cosmic Gate

Cosmic Tone

Fabio Fusco

Ferry Corsten

Ghost Rider

ILAI

Infected Mushroom

Jilax

Markus Schulz

Metronome

Morten Granau

NOK

Phanatic

Phaxe

Ranji

Sander van Doorn pres. Purple Haze

Sonic Species

WHITENO1SE

Xyzed

Zyrus7



