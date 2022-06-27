Airbeat One Unveils Huge 2022 Lineup With Charlotte de Witte, DJ Snake, Tiësto, More

Skip to main content
One of Europe’s largest electronic dance music festivals, Airbeat One is returning in a big way after a two-year hiatus.

One of Europe’s largest electronic dance music festivals, Airbeat One is returning in a big way after a two-year hiatus.

From its humble beginnings in 2004, Germany's Airbeat One has cemented itself as one of Europe’s biggest electronic dance music festivals. Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are now planning a grandiose return to Neustadt-Glewe, announcing a colossal lineup and "one of the most unbeatable festival prices in all of Europe."

Taking place July 6-10, Airbeat One will feature over 300 artists, spread across six stages. Its leviathan Mainstage, however, has always been quite a marvel. Back in 2019, the festival’s India theme saw the stage turn into the Taj Mahal while 2018’s edition took attendees to England with a design resembling Tower Bridge and Big Ben. This year's Mainstage will be inspired by Italian culture.

The 2022 Mainstage’s lineup is staggering, featuring performances from a slew of the world's most popular DJs, like NERVO, Armin van Buuren, DJ Snake, Don Diablo, Kygo, Marshmello, Tiësto and so many more.

"After two years of the Corona enforced cancellation of Airbeat One, we were insanely looking forward to being able to celebrate a carefree festival without the fear of restrictions," said Airbeat One's event manager Sebastian Eggert in a press statement. 

"Unfortunately, with the war in Ukraine, inflation, rising prices, and additional expenses, circumstances have arisen this year that make it difficult for many to celebrate carefree," Eggert continued. "Therefore, we have talked to our sponsors, who have agreed to financially lower the tickets for the benefit of festival-goers and the festival itself. Therefore we are now able to lower the price of the 3-day festival tickets to a sensational 99.00 Euros, so that as many people as possible will be able to afford the small festival vacation in Neustadt-Glewe (and can party and experience incredible music for a few days, much like we did before the days of Corona and before the war)."

Tickets for Airbeat One are available now starting at €99.00, and can be purchased here. Check out the full 2022 lineup below.

AIRBEAT ONE 2022 Lineup

Mainstage:
3 Are Legend (German Exclusive)
Afrojack
Armin van Buuren
Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
DJ Snake
Don Diablo
Kygo (German Exclusive)
Marshmello (German Exclusive)
Martin Solveig
NERVO
Oliver Heldens
Steve Aoki
Tiesto
Timmy Trumpet
Vini Vici
W&W
Yellow Claw

Mainstage Acts:
Bassjackers
Danny Avila
Dimitri Vangelis & Wyman
Mariana BO
Neelix
Ostblockschlampen
Sophie Francis
TV NOISE
Will Sparks

Arena FCKNG Serious Thursday:
Boris Brejcha
Arena by elrow – Friday & Saturday (German Exclusive):
Charlotte de Witte
Camelphat
Claptone
Fisher
Kölsch
Mark Knight
Paul Kalkbrenner
SK!Y
Vintage Culture

Terminal Headliner:
Alan Walker
Alle Farben
ALOK
Dillon Francis (German Exclusive)
EDX
FEDDE LE GRAND
Flux Pavillion
Gestört aber GeiL
HUGEL
KREWELLA
Lari Luke
Lost Frequencies
Lucas & Steve
MalaaMarten Hoger
Mike Perry
Moksi
Morten
Netsky
Nora En Pure
Ofenbach
Robin Schulz
Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano
Tchami
TOPIC
Younotus
ZEDS DEAD
Terminal Support:
Anstandslos & Durchgeknallt
Dimitri Vangelis & Wyman
Lidsba
Lexy & K-Paul
Quintino
Stella Bossi
The Stickmen Project
VIZE

Gladiator Stage Q-dance Takeover (German Exclusive):
Adaro
Adrenalize
Angerfist
Audiotricz
Brennan Heart
Coone
D-Block & S-te-Fan
D-Sturb
Devin Wild
Dr. Peacock
Frequencerz
Headhunterz
Keltek
Mandy
MC Villain
Miss K8
Noisecontrollers
Psyko Punkz
Radical Redemption
Ran-D
Rebelin
Rejecta
SEFA
Sound Rush
Sound Rush & Atmozfears pres. 2^1
Sub Zero Project
TNT
Warface
Wildstylez
Zatox
Arena Pre-Opening – Main Circus:
Code Black
Creek
Deadly Guns
Jebroer
Korsakoff
Paul Elstak

Second Stage hosted by Indian Spirit Festival:
Ace Ventura
Alpha9
Aly & Fila
Andrew Rayel
Astrix
Avalon
Ben Nicky
Berg
BLASTOYZ
Bliss
Bubble
Captain Hook
Claudinho Brasil
Cosmic Gate
Cosmic Tone
Fabio Fusco
Ferry Corsten
Ghost Rider
ILAI
Infected Mushroom
Jilax
Markus Schulz
Metronome
Morten Granau
NOK
Phanatic
Phaxe
Ranji
Sander van Doorn pres. Purple Haze
Sonic Species
WHITENO1SE
Xyzed
Zyrus7

