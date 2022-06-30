Skip to main content
Win VIP Tickets and Camping for Airbeat One 2022, One of Europe's Largest Dance Music Festivals

EDM.com has teamed up with Airbeat One to provide 12 lucky winners with the ultimate festival experience.

Rita Seixas

Following a two-year hiatus, Airbeat One is returning to Germany’s Neustadt-Glewe this year for one of its biggest editions to date. Scheduled for July 6-10, the massive electronic dance music festival will feature over 300 acts across six stages, with a diverse lineup comprising something for everyone.

While Airbeat One’s huge mainstage includes over a dozen A-listers like DJ Snake, Tiësto, NERVO, Afrojack, Kygo and more, its numerous other stages will host a wide array of sounds, from techno and melodic house to psytrance and hardstyle. 

Ahead of the festival’s anticipated return, EDM.com has teamed up with Airbeat One to give away VIP tickets and camping to a total of 12 winners.

Airbeat One EDM.com Giveaway Prizes

  • 2x VIP 3-day tickets to Airbeat One, including VIP camping at the Marquess area
  • 5x2 3-day regular tickets to Airbeat One, including camping at the North camping area (Main Camping 2)
To enter the giveaway, follow @edm and @airbeatone on Instagram, save and like the post below, and tag three friends. More comments means more entries, and you'll get bonus entries for sharing the post.

The contest ends on July 6th, 2022 at 11:59PM PT and is open to residents of Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, Poland, Denmark, Belgium, Czech Republic, Spain, France, Italy, Croatia, Slovakia, Serbia and the U.K.

Tickets for Airbeat One are available here. Three-day passes start at 99€ with the support of Airbeat One’s sponsors.

FOLLOW AIRBEAT ONE: 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/airbeatone
Twitter: https://twitter.com/airbeatone 
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/airbeatone
Website: https://www.airbeat-one.de/

