Alan Walker's "Walkerverse" Tour Tears Through Brooklyn, L.A. and Vancouver With Added Dates
Spider-Man and Doctor Strange have nothing on the interdimensional scale of Alan Walker and his "Walkerverse" tour.
Walker is trekking all over the world in support of his latest album, Walkerverse, Pt. 1 and its impending follow-up, Walkerverse, Pt. 2. Walker has already made his way through much of Europe, performing sold-out shows in the U.K. and Belgium, plus stops in Germany, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, France, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.
"Walkerverse: The Tour" has doubled up on concert dates in three cities after the initial shows were filled to capacity. Brooklyn is getting a second show on November 10th, followed by an additional November 24th date in Vancouver and another on December 1st in Los Angeles.
"Walkers, over the last months, I’ve finally had the chance to perform songs I have been working on and meet some of you again," Walker previously wrote about the tour. "Today I want to give you a glimpse of what we have in store for this year. I am excited to embark on a new tour and reunite once again! See you soon."
Walker recently released "Extremes" (with Trevor Daniel), the first track from Walkerverse, Pt. 2. The upcoming album is scheduled to phase into this universe on November 18th.
Check out the remaining Walkerverse: The Tour dates below. You can purchase tickets here.
Alan Walker - Walkerverse: The Tour Dates 2022
Oct. 22 - Frankfurt, Germany
Nov. 3 - Dallas, Texas
Nov. 4 - Austin, Texas
Nov. 5 - Houston, Texas
Nov. 8 - Atlanta, Georgia
Nov. 9 - Washington, DC
Nov. 10 - Brooklyn, New York (added date)
Nov. 11 - Brooklyn, New York (sold out)
Nov. 15 - Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 16 - Montreal, Quebec
Nov. 17 - London, Ontario
Nov. 18 - Toronto, Ontario
Nov. 19 - Chicago, Illinois
Nov. 24 - Vancouver, BC (added date)
Nov. 25 - Vancouver, BC (sold out)
Nov. 26 - Portland, Oregon
Nov. 29 - Denver, Colorado
Dec. 1 - Los Angeles, California (added date)
Dec. 2 - Los Angeles, California (sold out)
Dec. 3- San Fransisco, California
