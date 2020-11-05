W&W's Rave Culture Music Festival Planned for December in Thailand

This past June, ALDA hosted one of the few successful COVID-safe physical electronic shows with the debut of Rave Culture at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne. They plan to ride that success into their next event, which will take place at the beautiful Nong Nooch Gardens in Pattaya, Thailand on December 12th, 2020. This will be the first festival in the region since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rave Culture's Thailand edition comes in partnership with Bangkok's 808 Festival and the Amsterdam-based 20 Agency. Slated on the lineup is an impressive mix of electronic music artists, including Andrew Rayel, Sub Zero Project, Vini Vici, MORTEN, and Rave Culture founders W&W. The latter was instrumental in bringing the Cologne event to life, and they were also featured in ALDA's virtual reality livestream back in May that attracted over a million viewers.

As of the publication of this article, COVID-19 safety regulations for the Thailand event have not been shared publicly. Tickets for Rave Culture start at ฿2,950 ($95.17 USD) for general admission. To purchase passes, click here.

