Alesso Hits LA for "Together Again" Takeover With Noizu, Deorro, More

Swedish dance music icon Alesso is set to headline two major shows in Los Angeles this weekend along with special guests for a special takeover called "Together Again."
These major performances arrive shortly after the release of his latest EP PROGRESSO VOL 2, which saw him eschew his euphoric progressive house sound for more club-oriented flavors. "Together Again" will take place at Skylight Row in Downtown LA on July 23rd and 24th.
Check out the flyers for both shows below.
The Swedish DJ has tapped a stable of solid talent for both nights. Friday will feature Deorro, BlackGummy, Kendoll, and noll while Saturday's lineup is nothing short of star-studded with Noizu, Anabel Englund, Kiko Franco, and Westend B2B Kyle Walker set to take the stage.
You can grab tickets to the shows here.
