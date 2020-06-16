Charity Livestream Planned In Honor of UK DJ Alex T On His Would-Be 26th Birthday

The life of the late UK DJ Alex T is being celebrated with an upcoming four-day livestream and charity fundraiser event.

Beginning Tuesday, June 16th, on what would have been Alex T's 26th birthday, fans can catch the multi-day event featuring sets from Gwenan, Moxie, Peach, Shanti Celeste, and more. In total, over fifty livestream sets will be taking place on Facebook in tribute to the promising young DJ, who tragically lost his battle with bacterial meningitis in January.

As a prominent member of the Leeds music community, Alex T made an impact from his tireless commitment to sharing his encyclopedic knowledge of UK Garage. The Manchester-born artist had a tireless work-ethic, splitting his time in a variety of different areas within the music scene. From hosting a monthly show on Rinse FM, to running an event series in Leeds titled On Rotation, to working behind the counter at Tribe Records, Alex had the drive to do it all.

Each day of streaming will see programming from different crews cherished by Alex. The team at Tribe Records leads the opening charge on June 16th. Wednesday's programming belongs to Partisan Collective, Left, Right & Centre, and All Hands On Deck. Friday and Saturday will be led by Heels & Souls and the On Rotation crew, respectively.

Organizers of the live music tribute are seeking to raise £5,000 for Meningitis Now, and a JustGiving page has been set up to accept charitable donations throughout the week. You can find out more about the event here.