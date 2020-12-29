Watch Alison Wonderland Throw Down at First Festival Performance in 10 Months

She quarantined for two weeks leading up to her set at New Zealand's Hidden Valley Festival.
Author:
Publish date:

Natalie Imgraben

Alison Wonderland is back.

The electronic music superstar descended on New Zealand's Matakana Country Park—located just one hour north of Auckland—to drop a massive set at Hidden Valley Festival over the weekend. Wonderland, who quarantined for two weeks ahead of the performance, was joined by fellow dance music heavyweights Dimension, Sub Focus, The Upbeats featuring MC Tali, Montell2099, Sachi, and Lee Mvtthews.

If the video she shared on Twitter is any indication, after 10 months devoid of festival performances, she came out guns blazing. Watch the clip below, where she drops Kaivon's remix of her fan-favorite track "Peace" to a roaring crowd.

It's important to note the country of New Zealand's success in the battle against COVID-19. According to NBC News, New Zealand has eliminated local transmission of the virus by completely shuttering the island nation in the early aftermath of the pandemic's onset. Politico also reported that the country's response to COVID-19 has been among the most successful, with only 25 deaths in a nation of 5 million people.

Check out some more footage from Hidden Valley Festival below, courtesy of Dimension, Sub Focus, Montell2099, and Lee Mvtthews.

