Alison Wonderland Sets Date for 2021 Red Rocks Show, Preps for Return to Live Music

With the release of a COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon in the United States, EDM artists are rescheduling cancelled 2020 tour dates at a dizzying pace, particularly at Colorado's storied Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Alison Wonderland is the latest to join the ranks of artists announcing 2021 shows at the venue, along with Galantis, Zeds Dead, REZZ, and RÜFÜS DU SOL, among others. As musicians and fans alike anxiously await the full-scale return to live shows, these announcements are serving as a silver lining during the monotonous days in quarantine.

Scheduled to perform September 15th, 2021, Alison Wonderland's concert is set for exactly one year after the original 2020 date. It will follow up her hugely successful pair of "Temple of Wonderland" shows at Red Rocks in 2019, both of which sold out months before their September dates.

Tickets are on sale now for the all-ages live show, with the venue honoring all tickets bought for the 2020 date.

FOLLOW ALISON WONDERLAND:

Facebook: facebook.com/awonderdj

Twitter: twitter.com/awonderland

Instagram: instagram.com/awonderland

Spotify: spoti.fi/3clhKRg